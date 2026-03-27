'It's not up to us' or 'there is no more time to gamble'? How big teams in the peloton failed to chase down Mathieu van der Poel in E3 Saxo Classic

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The peloton was at one point only 30 seconds behind solo Dutchman, with numbers for many teams, but directors from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and Lidl-Trek disagree on where chasing responsibility lies

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) chasing on the Oude Kwaremont
Pedersen followed by Trentin and a line of riders on cobblestone road. Fans cheer from behind barriers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel's third victory in the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday was not a demolition. Not only was he nearly caught in the final kilometre by a strong chasing group, but his gap was never massive, not growing over 30 seconds for a long time after his earliest attack. Several times during the race, the Dutchman looked catchable.

First following Tim van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on the Taaienberg and then going through and past the next group to chase solo towards the head of the race, Van der Poel was strong but not unstoppable.

His gap did not balloon and keep going out, as we might see with a Tadej Pogačar solo raid. In fact, with still 50km to go, he was not yet in the lead and hovering only 30 seconds ahead of a group containing riders like Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) and their teammates.

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Even in the finale, as the four chasers – who attacked out of the hesitant larger group – narrowly failed to catch Van der Poel, the remnants of the peloton were closing in fast but not fast enough, eventually finishing just 24 seconds down on the winner.

The team with the most numbers – and a strong rider in Van Dijke – initially opted for a more aggressive approach, sending a lone Jan Tratnik in pursuit of Van der Poel, which failed. They then missed the four-rider chase group that broke away from the main group, and only then committed to chasing as a team.

"You know, OK, maybe you close it, and maybe you don't, but you have to do something in that moment. It was up to us and Lidl-Trek – I expected a bit more support from them – and then also Soudal-QuickStep, these were the missing teams who were not in front, but it is what it is."

The Belgian DS did not lament his riders efforts, who he said did all they could in the chase, but couldn't do a lot more with the collaboration they did – or didn't – get.

"We took our responsibility earlier in the race," Lidl DS Michael Schär asserted to Cyclingnews. "Then we were quite alone and other teams took their responsibility and at one point it looked like it would come back, so sometimes it's a gamble, but we made our choice and that's how it is. Sometimes you come back and sometimes you don't."

Though often looked at as protagonists in the Classics, Schär was pragmatic in his reasoning for the team not doing more work in chasing.

Teams take positive view

Tim van Dijke on the right, attacks as Van der Poel, on the left accelerates away from a group led by Soudal-Quickstep on the Taaienberg

Tim van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) started the move on the Taaienberg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though teams like Red Bull, Lidl-Trek and Soudal-QuickStep ultimately came away without a result, partly due to their own tactics, there were a lot of directors taking positives out of the situation rather than frustration.

For Lidl-Trek, it was positive signs to see Mads Pedersen not too far off the pace in key moments, only two races into his speedy return from injury.

"For me we had a good race. Mads was there, but at the point Mathieu went he was a bit too far out of position, which is sometimes the reality in Flemish Classics, but all in all, it was OK," Schär said.

"The form, we know, is here, more the question is his hand and the hand held up today, these are all positive notes we take out of it. So we have to see it in a positive way and Mads finished in the top 10 with the hand and everything he came from."

For Pedersen, who finished ninth in the end, eyes will be on the flatter In Flanders Fields (formerly Gent-Wevelgem) race coming on Sunday.

"The condition is there. E3 in the last years was good, yes, but in the history of Mads, E3 was not always top top, so this is a good note and we are very positive for Gent-Wevelgem which fits our characteristics even more," Schär said.

Red Bull were perhaps the biggest 'losers', essentially initiating the move that drew out Van der Poel, but missing the chasing move that nearly caught him. The team managed to get only one rider in the top 10 – Gianni Vermeersch in eighth – despite their numbers, but they were surprisingly upbeat about their efforts ahead of the next Classics.

"It was important to see again the good commitment but it's not easy, it's a WorldTour race, a really hard one-day race," Vanthourenhout said. "In the end it was good to see the commitment, good collaboration between the guys, but two or three times we missed the really important move and in these races it's not easy to go into the final with the right moves."

Whether these positive words actually turn into better results in the coming races remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: several teams had a chance on Friday to deny Van der Poel another win but – whichever way you spin it – they did not take it, and who knows when another opportunity like that may arrive.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.