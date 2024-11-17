Flandriencross: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado holds off Lucinda Brand for victory

In a repeat of Saturday’s Superprestige Merksplas, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) held off a chasing Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) to claim her third consecutive victory at the third round of X2O Trofee Flandriencross in Hamme.

Locked in a three-way battle on the final lap, Alvarado forced the pace at the front as a chain issue forced Brand into the pit to get a new bike. Alvarado pressed the pace, with Sara Casasola (Crelan-Correndon) and Brand trailing closely behind. The Dutch champion managed to overtake the Italian champion on a small ramp that had caused problems throughout the race, to give chase, launching a fierce pursuit that nearly caught Alvarado on the finish straight.

Brand crossed the finish line just one second behind the winner, with Casasola finishing five seconds later to claim third place.

More to come....

Results

