Flandriencross: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado holds off Lucinda Brand for victory
Sara Casasola third in Hamme
In a repeat of Saturday’s Superprestige Merksplas, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) held off a chasing Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) to claim her third consecutive victory at the third round of X2O Trofee Flandriencross in Hamme.
Locked in a three-way battle on the final lap, Alvarado forced the pace at the front as a chain issue forced Brand into the pit to get a new bike. Alvarado pressed the pace, with Sara Casasola (Crelan-Correndon) and Brand trailing closely behind. The Dutch champion managed to overtake the Italian champion on a small ramp that had caused problems throughout the race, to give chase, launching a fierce pursuit that nearly caught Alvarado on the finish straight.
Brand crossed the finish line just one second behind the winner, with Casasola finishing five seconds later to claim third place.
More to come....
Results
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.