Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained cancelled

The Netflix documentary series Tour de France: Unchained appears to be drawing to a close this year, with the third season – filmed at the 2024 race – set to be its last.

The streaming platform confirmed the decision to end the series on Thursday following earlier reports in Le Parisien which suggested the ending of the series.

In a statement issued to CyclingWeekly and other media including Cyclingnews, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the series will finish this year.

"After three seasons, we are naturally coming to an end of this cycle. We're very proud of the work we've done and of the public response to the documentary series, which has allowed us to offer a fresh take on this legendary competition," the statement read.

"Netflix France will continue to explore new territories in the world of sport. We have several exciting projects in development that will enable us to tell unique stories in other sporting disciplines, such as 'Le bus: Les Bleus en grève', which will be about the French football team's strike during the 2010 World Cup, at Knysna in South Africa."

The series has so far covered both the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Tour de France, while season 3, which should be released in June 2025, will look back at last year's Tour, won by Tadej Pogačar.

According to a report in Le Parisien on Thursday morning, the viewing figures for the most recent season of the series were 'judged to be average" across the board, and "a little disappointing" in France.



Production costs and payments to teams and Tour organiser ASO are also cited as factors in the decision to end the programme.

The series was announced back in March 2022 with a host of top WorldTour teams signing on to take part in filming. It cut the 2022 and 2023 Tours in eight-episode chunks, was broadcast in 190 territories around the world and it was hoped that professional cycling would be introduced to a wider audience than ever before.

However, while the documentary centred around the men's race might be shutting down, there may yet be a ray of light in the form of a series based around the Tour de France Femmes.

Le Parisien reports that the rising profile and popularity of the women's race "hasn't escaped the attention of Netflix's decision-makers". The paper claims that the broadcaster may instead pivot away from the men's race and focus instead on the women's peloton going forward.