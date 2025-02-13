Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained cancelled

By
published

Documentary series draws to a close with season based on 2024 Tour de France, set to be aired later this year

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar during the 2024 Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar during the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netflix documentary series Tour de France: Unchained appears to be drawing to a close this year, with the third season – filmed at the 2024 race – set to be its last.

The streaming platform confirmed the decision to end the series on Thursday following earlier reports in Le Parisien which suggested the ending of the series.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

