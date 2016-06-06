Alberto Contador's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Alberto Contador's custom painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Did you find that seat clamp? (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 21 The Alligator housing is also used for the brakes (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 21 The custom 'El Pistolero' Look Keo pedals (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 21 It's a very bright front end for Contador and a very unique way in which to wrap bar tap (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 21 It's a very reflective coat of silver paint on the Tarmac (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 21 It's slammed stem onto the Ceramic Speed headset (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 21 Contador ops for a FSA stem and handlebar combo (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 21 Black Tacx bidon cages help to highlight the silver frame (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 21 A very clean mechanical Dura Ace set up for Contador with 53-39 front chain rings (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 21 The Tarmac receives UCI approval and in case you weren't sure, there is an 'Alberto Contador' sticker... (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 21 It's certainly an eye catching colour scheme (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 21 Alberto Contador's new custom Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 21 Alberto Contador's Specialized S-Works Tarmac frame is largely a silver and black affair (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 21 The non-crank side view of Alberto Contador's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 21 No guessing what model of Specialized this is (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 21 Contador cotinues with his Roval wheels and Specialized S-Works Turbo Tyre combo. Ceramic Speed also look after the hubs and bottom bracket (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 21 The yellow, pink and red highlights mark Contador's wins at the Tour, Giro and Vuelta (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 21 Contador's FSA seatpost is matched to a Prologo but can you spot the seatclamp? (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 21 Contador's mechanic Faustino Muñoz Cambron ensures it's a clean front end with Alligator cable housing (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 21 The pink, yellow and red colour is extended to the underside of the downtube (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Specialized have provided Alberto Contador with a custom painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac for the Criterium du Dauphine, which the Tinkoff rider piloted to victory in the 3.9km uphill Les Gets time trial.

Contador, who has ridden several custom Specialized's bikes in his career, started the season on Tinkoff's team issue grey and fluo Tarmac's but looks set to ride his new predominately silver bike for the Dauphine and Tour de France next month.

The eye catching silver frame features a black rear triangle and fork with splashes of yellow, red and pink to recognise his wins in all three grand tours while Specialized is written in fluo yellow with 'S-Works' and 'Tarmac' in black. The fluo yellow theme is repeated up front with a SRM unit and splashes of colour on both the stem and handlebars and while Contador has regularly ridden with white bar tape, this bike is currently wrapped in black tape.

Shimano Dura Ace components take care of the shifting, with Contador opting for mechanical rather than electronic gears. Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali also recently unveiled a custom painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac that featured mechanical Campagnolo gears.

It's not only the frame that is custom with Look providing the 33-year-old with custom 'pisterolo' pedals.

