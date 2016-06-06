Alberto Contador's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

Winning debut for predominantly silver bike in Criterium du Dauphine time trial
Image 1 of 21
Image 2 of 21
Image 3 of 21
Image 4 of 21
Image 5 of 21
Image 6 of 21
Image 7 of 21
Image 8 of 21
Image 9 of 21
Image 10 of 21
Image 11 of 21
Image 12 of 21
Image 13 of 21
Image 14 of 21
Image 15 of 21
Image 16 of 21
Image 17 of 21
Image 18 of 21
Image 19 of 21
Image 20 of 21
Image 21 of 21
Specialized have provided Alberto Contador with a custom painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac for the Criterium du Dauphine, which the Tinkoff rider piloted to victory in the 3.9km uphill Les Gets time trial.
Contador, who has ridden several custom Specialized's bikes in his career, started the season on Tinkoff's team issue grey and fluo Tarmac's but looks set to ride his new predominately silver bike for the Dauphine and Tour de France next month.
The eye catching silver frame features a black rear triangle and fork with splashes of yellow, red and pink to recognise his wins in all three grand tours while Specialized is written in fluo yellow with 'S-Works' and 'Tarmac' in black. The fluo yellow theme is repeated up front with a SRM unit and splashes of colour on both the stem and handlebars and while Contador has regularly ridden with white bar tape, this bike is currently wrapped in black tape.
Shimano Dura Ace components take care of the shifting, with Contador opting for mechanical rather than electronic gears. Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali also recently unveiled a custom painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac that featured mechanical Campagnolo gears.
It's not only the frame that is custom with Look providing the 33-year-old with custom 'pisterolo' pedals.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for more images of Contador's bike.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy