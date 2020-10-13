Jumbo-Visma pull out of Giro d'Italia to protect riders and staff after COVID-19 outbreak

The Dutch Jumbo-Visma team have taken the decision to leave the Giro d'Italia ahead of stage 10. The news comes after it was confirmed that their team leader Steven Kruijswijk had tested positive for COVID-19 after a routine rest day test.

Kruijswijk came into the Giro as a genuine contender for the title and sat in 11th place in the overall standings, but on Tuesday the race organisers confirmed that Kruijswijk, Michael Mattthews (Team Sunweb), four staff members from Mitchelton-Scott and one staff member each from Ineos Grenadiers and AG2R La Mondiale had all returned positive tests for the virus.

Jumbo-Visma confirmed the news of their exit from the race less than 30 minutes before the start of stage 10 on Tuesday. They failed to appear at the start line for the official sign-on process before they made an official statement on the situation.

The news follows the decision of Mitchelton-Scott to also leave the race after four of their staff tested positive. The Australian team had already lost Simon Yates after he tested positive during the first week of the race.

Race organiser RCS Sport carried out a total of 571 tests on the riders and team staff at the Giro d’Italia. The testing was split across Sunday evening and Monday morning, with all the RT-PCR swab tests then sent to Milan for testing in a private laboratory. Further tests are due to be done on race staff on Wednesday.

"For Steven the most important thing is his health. That’s his main priority now. He had terrible luck missing the Tour de France and now this, but what happened today is a global problem. In Holland it’s getting worse and worse and this is 2020. It’s a big disappointment but it can happen to cyclists," team director Merijn Zeeman told Cyclingnews.

"We did everything that we could to protect Steven and the rest of the team at the Giro but this can still happen. It’s a very hard situation but a lot of people are experiencing this. He is asymptomatic but he has to recover and his family needs to stay healthy. I’ve spoken to him on the phone and he’s in isolation. It’s so surreal but this is the world now and like I said the most important thing is his health and the health of his family."

More to follow