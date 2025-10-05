Everywhere man Aaron Gate gives XDS-Astana its fourth Tour de Langkawi stage victory as he steps toward end of his first year in WorldTour

'I like to think that I've shown I belong here' says 34 year old from New Zealand

Aaron Gate (XDS-Astana) claims the final stage of the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi
Aaron Gate (XDS-Astana) claims the final stage of the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi)

There was one rider who seemed to be turning up everywhere at Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, XDS-Astana's Aaron Gate. It started out with his role as a key part of the lead-out for Matteo Malucelli, winner of three stages, and morphed into a potential GC card when the race headed up the summit finish on Fraser's Hill. Jumping into the sprint role after Malucelli's crash, Gate became the master of the attack as the race roared toward its final destination, Kuala Lumpur.

"I like coming to races like this, because I can fill a lot of roles. The first plan was to get stages with Malucelli, and I think we did some great lead-outs there and ticked that box," Gate told Cyclingnews in somewhat of an understatement. "And then I wanted to have a crack at GC myself, but I knew that if it didn't work out, we had Nico (Vinokurov – who finished fourth overall) waiting in the wings as more of an actual climber.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

