Eurobike 2013: Cyclingnews' complete coverage
22nd edition set to be biggest yet
On Wednesday, August 28th the world's leading international bicycle trade show will kick off its 22nd edition. Held in Friedrichshafen, Germany, the Eurobike red carpet will be rolled out for more than 1280 exhibitors from over 54 countries. Notably, a world leader will be attending for the first time as German Chancelor, Angela Merkel, officially opens the event.
The Eurobike Awards that highlight products with new and innovative designs will be unveiled on the 28th of August. Awards are spread across a multitude of categories ranging all the way from road racing to special purpose folding bikes, as well as including many awards for components and apparel.
An expected 40,000 trade visitors and 1,800 journalists will flock to Germany for the four day event in order to assess products for the 2014 retail season. Although the event is targeted at fellow traders, in keeping with Eurobike tradition, Saturday August 31st will be open to the public.
E-Bikes, travel talk, bike fashion and road cycling componentry are set to dominate proceedings, but as always, let Cyclingnews know what you want to hear about in the comments below.
