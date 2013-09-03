Eurobike 2013: PROLOGO’s patented grip system extends
Warren Rossiter/Future Publishing
More grip for more riders
For PROLOGO’s recent history their big story has been their proprietary CPC technology.
PROLOGO’s head honcho Salvatore Truglio told us that the shift to the CPC systems from his pro athletes has been rapid, and he hopes that plenty more will switch especially given the new additions to the range.
We’ve tested the CPC concept on both saddles and gloves and been left suitably impressed by the performance. The only major caveat we’ve had is the prohibitive pricing, CPC technology is not cheap to manufacture or integrate into saddle designs. That meant that until now the tech was only found on the range topping carbon railed Nack versions.
Salvatore and PROLOGO hope to convert more riders the system with a whole range of T-iroX (light alloy steel rails) versions, which means for example the popular Scratch Pro CPC is now available for £139.99 opposed to the carbon versions high £209.99 price tag.
Aside from more affordable versions ProLogo have also extended the technology to four new saddle designs. First is the flat shaped cross-country special the XZero that is now available in Nack (185g) and Tirox rails (215g) and CPC. XC, Enduro and cyclocross are where we can see CPC tech making a great deal of sense, in fact tech ed Robin Wilmott here at BikeRadar already uses the CPC long finger glove to race with.
XC riders who prefer a little more curve to their saddle shape are well served now with the X8 CPC (190g Nack, 214g Tirox). The wider sized and semi curved shaped X10 is well suited to XC marathon racers and comes in a Tirox only railed version at 222g.
The Time trial market was already well served by the fat-nosed Zero II TT CPC, but its joined this year by the more Tri focussed Nago Evo Tri40 CPC, again this is available in both Nack (185g) and Tirox (210g) versions.
A bigger hand
The CPC glove range has also extended beyond the basic long and short finger versions. With them now being joined by a more substantial winter version of the long finger glove. Whilst not an out-and-out all weather glove, it features a more closed weave to the back fabric rather than the open mesh of the summer glove. The gloves are priced from £69.99 for the short finger and from £74.99 for both long finger versions.
