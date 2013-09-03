Eurobike 2013: PROLOGO’s patented grip system extends

Image 1 of 18 Pro Logos CPC tech features on all of their glove range, including this middleweight winter glove (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 2 of 18 Fat nosed with plenty of grippy CPC material upfront defines the ZeroII TT CPC (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 3 of 18 The Nack Zero II tips the scales at 190g, for Tinox steel it rises to 220g (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 4 of 18 The flat profiled ZeroII (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 5 of 18 The X Zero is the lightest XC saddle offering at just 185g with carbon rails (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 6 of 18 Whilst the steel railed version is a still very light 215g (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 7 of 18 The short mitt is well padded and features plenty of ultra-grippy CPC panels (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 8 of 18 The Tirox rails only add 47g to the overall weight, a respectable 232g (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 9 of 18 blue The curvy Scratch shape is the most classic offered by ProLogo and one of our favourites (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 10 of 18 The X10 is only available with Tirox steel rails yet still weighs a very respectable 22g (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 11 of 18 Whilst the X10 version is designed for marathon racers (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 12 of 18 The Nago shape has also been adapted to suit off road duties (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 13 of 18 All Pro Logo saddles feature a triangular insert at the heel, these are now available aftermarket in various flags of the world designs for that personal touch. (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 14 of 18 The popular semi-round shape of the Nago Evo has been re-imagined into more of a triathlon friendly design. The broad highly padded nose gets strips of the CPC material for added grip. (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 15 of 18 The Nago Evo Nack CPC is a seriously light saddle at just 160g (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 16 of 18 The semi-round shape of the Nago Evo CPC should have wider appeal, especially now there is a cheaper version in the works (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 17 of 18 The summer weight version uses a more open breathable weave (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 18 of 18 If you like your TT saddles super flat and highly padded at the nose then the ZeroII is a fine option (Image credit: BikeRadar)

For PROLOGO’s recent history their big story has been their proprietary CPC technology.





PROLOGO’s head honcho Salvatore Truglio told us that the shift to the CPC systems from his pro athletes has been rapid, and he hopes that plenty more will switch especially given the new additions to the range.

We’ve tested the CPC concept on both saddles and gloves and been left suitably impressed by the performance. The only major caveat we’ve had is the prohibitive pricing, CPC technology is not cheap to manufacture or integrate into saddle designs. That meant that until now the tech was only found on the range topping carbon railed Nack versions.

Salvatore and PROLOGO hope to convert more riders the system with a whole range of T-iroX (light alloy steel rails) versions, which means for example the popular Scratch Pro CPC is now available for £139.99 opposed to the carbon versions high £209.99 price tag.

More grip for more riders

Aside from more affordable versions ProLogo have also extended the technology to four new saddle designs. First is the flat shaped cross-country special the XZero that is now available in Nack (185g) and Tirox rails (215g) and CPC. XC, Enduro and cyclocross are where we can see CPC tech making a great deal of sense, in fact tech ed Robin Wilmott here at BikeRadar already uses the CPC long finger glove to race with.

XC riders who prefer a little more curve to their saddle shape are well served now with the X8 CPC (190g Nack, 214g Tirox). The wider sized and semi curved shaped X10 is well suited to XC marathon racers and comes in a Tirox only railed version at 222g.

The Time trial market was already well served by the fat-nosed Zero II TT CPC, but its joined this year by the more Tri focussed Nago Evo Tri40 CPC, again this is available in both Nack (185g) and Tirox (210g) versions.

A bigger hand

The CPC glove range has also extended beyond the basic long and short finger versions. With them now being joined by a more substantial winter version of the long finger glove. Whilst not an out-and-out all weather glove, it features a more closed weave to the back fabric rather than the open mesh of the summer glove. The gloves are priced from £69.99 for the short finger and from £74.99 for both long finger versions.

