Eurobike Gallery: Weird and wonderful bike tech for 2014

A collection of images on some peculiar offerings

Schwalbe win the award for most creative use of bathroom mirror

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
1:43 scale Ford GT40 - check, Fluffy panda - check, pretty damn weird

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Nicetrac studded snow tyres, we wish we had a pair last winter

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Zoonimal lights speak for themselves

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Colours for the fixed crowd

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Propain bikes had this fully sorted miniature downhill/freeride rig

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
The Orange Strange prototype – a 160mm 29er enduro bike with a specially modified RockShox Pike fork

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Somewhere in this picture there is an e-mtb..

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
The triviki is like a three wheeled segway, it also has an amazingly tight turning circle

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
MSC's Zion tandem, for those who really trust their mates

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
The Santa Cruz Solo C looks unusual with a coil shock and even more so with hydraulic gearing, but what an awesome bike

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
The washing station from Qbike can wash any type of bicycle, it's designed for use at bike hotels and resorts

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
It appears to work rather well

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
A piece of string is a wonderful thing..

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Who needs a seat tube when you've got wood?

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Like a pedal powered Morgan three wheeler

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
This linkage fork from German brand Kilo was also intriguing

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Rotwild's collaboration with Mercedes tuning firm AMG was an unusual one

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Magura HS33 hydraulic rim brakes are a classic, but this huge display version was pretty weird

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
This trailer had us scratching our heads

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
It looks no less weird from this angle..

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Weird forks were everywhere, like this 980g leaf-sprung model from Lauf

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
You know sometimes you just feel like riding your cross trainer..

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
The Kilo would cause a lot of head scratching if it appeared at our local trails

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
The Long Harry looks just the ticket for serious load lugging

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Moulton's become quite hard to distinguish from one and other once locked up

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
This Corratec belongs to a German suspension Guru, he has spent more than 25,000 euros on making his bike a data acquisition tool

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Accelerometers, travel sensors and a whole lot of cable ties

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
More cables than the BikeRadar office

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
The fork doesn't escape the telemetry treatment either

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
We didn't even ask..

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
Not the easiest vehicle to chain up

(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)
(Image credit: Oli Woodman/BikeRadar)

Anyone who has previously attended Eurobike will be able to confirm that the world’s largest bike show is full of weird and wonderful bike gear. This year’s show was certainly no exception.

See our image gallery for a glimpse of the more peculiar offerings on show in Friedrichshafen and check out the video below.