Eurobike 2013: Cervélo S3 released for 2014
Lighter aero road bike, plus £2000 P2 TT bike
On the heels of its R5 and R3 releases, Cervélo has updated its distinctive S series of aero road bikes, with the new S3 introduced at Eurobike 2013, weighing less and accepting tires up to 25c in width.
Two models of the revised S3 will be available, both sporting Ultegra – the mechanical version will cost £3,299 and the Di2 model £4,199. The S3 frameset will be priced at £2,199 (US pricing to be announced). The bikes will be available in December.
To allow for the 2014 changes, the carbon layup has been revisited and the fork and stay profiles have been reworked for better compatibility with wider rims and bigger tyres. The seatpost has also been redesigned with a simpler, centrally located clamp arrangement – it will be available as an aftermarket upgrade for current S3 owners.
We also spotted a complete S2 with 105 on Cervélo’s stand, but it wasn’t listed on the UK price list.
