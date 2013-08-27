Eurobike 2013: Demo Day road tech gallery

Image 1 of 22 Image 2 of 22 Image 3 of 22 Image 4 of 22 Image 5 of 22 Image 6 of 22 Image 7 of 22 Image 8 of 22 Image 9 of 22 Image 10 of 22 Image 11 of 22 Image 12 of 22 Image 13 of 22 Image 14 of 22 Image 15 of 22 Image 16 of 22 Image 17 of 22 Image 18 of 22 Image 19 of 22 Image 20 of 22 Image 21 of 22 Image 22 of 22
This story originally appeared on BikeRadar.
The Eurobike Demo Day is an opportunity for journalists and punters to try out some of the latest and greatest offerings from international bike brands.
Disc-brake fever has a strong grip on many of the premium brands’ offerings: Pinarello, Specialized and Colnago’s disc frames were on fast turnaround times all day.
Elsewhere, Abus revealed a performance road helmet with an integrated visor, Lightweight showed off its revised 900g Meilenstein Obermayer wheelset and Focus displayed a 5.35kg Izalco Max frame.
Tomorrow the show gets underway properly in Friedrichshafen and BikeRadar will delve into the nitty-gritty of the show. Click on the gallery to see some of the tech on show at Demo Day.
