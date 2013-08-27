Eurobike 2013: Demo Day road tech gallery

Trending

The Pinarello Dogma 65.1Think 2 With Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and TRP HY/RD hydraulic discs is new for 2014.

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Shimano take Ultegra Di2 to the masses on Eurobike Demo Day

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Road bikes with disc brakes were everywhere and this Specialized Roubaix SL 4 was fitted with SRAM Hydro brakes

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The Abus In-Vizz performance race helmet has a visor integrated into the helmet that can be slipped down when the sum comes out

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayer is an update to the German carbon specialist’s flagship wheelset. Weight for the pair: a gasp-inducing 940g.

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Rudy Project's new Impact X glasses come with an incredibly flexible lens to increase durability. The photochromatic lens has a range of 18-78%.

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
San Marco are taking weight seriously with the new Aspide Super Leggero saddle, all of which have their individual weight (guaranteed below 109g) written on the base

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The Schwalbe One, unveiled at the Tour de France comes in clincher, tubular and tubeless versions. The tubeless model took 3-4 years of development and they reckon it saves you two Watts

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Schwalbe also had their new Ironman tyre for maximum aerodynamic efficiency, coming in a 22c model. Tubeless versions are available and even the tread has been optimised for aero efficiency

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Salsa's titanium Vaya was shown with S&S couplings, enabling riders to split the frame in half for easier transportation

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) turned up at the Shimano stand. While he was shown some of the hardware, his Felt F1 was on show

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The Look Keo Blade blade’s broad cleat plate has been retained

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The Dogma 65.1 is packed with technology and has options for taking mechanical groupsets if desired

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Close up of the TRP HY/RD 160mm disc on the Pinarello Dogma 65.1k

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The 2014 Pinarello Dogma K has a hydraulic variant too. The stock groupset will be SRAM Red 22 Hydro

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
This Focus Izalco Max was firmly in the lightweight category, weighing a blow-away 5.35kg

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The Izalco Pro was fitted with SRAM Red 11 sp, and DT Swiss RRC 31 tubulars on bolt-through axles

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The Izalco Max used mainstream components – apart from a set of exotic 120g THM Fibular brakes

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
These Vision Metron bars are the American company’s first foray into the road handlebar market and have a slight forwards and upwards sweep - a response to riders opting for smaller frames

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The Vision Metron bars will only be available with a compact drop

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Popular Look Keo Blade pedals have been re-engineered in 2014. The novel carbon leaf spring has been broadened and centred

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
MET was showing off their Inferno helmet. The low profile helmet comes with 'UL Technology' which increases ventilation and Air Lite straps, mounted higher within the helmet, which is said to reduce interference with wind passing the head.

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)

This story originally appeared on BikeRadar.

The Eurobike Demo Day is an opportunity for journalists and punters to try out some of the latest and greatest offerings from international bike brands.

Disc-brake fever has a strong grip on many of the premium brands’ offerings: Pinarello, Specialized and Colnago’s disc frames were on fast turnaround times all day.

Elsewhere, Abus revealed a performance road helmet with an integrated visor, Lightweight showed off its revised 900g Meilenstein Obermayer wheelset and Focus displayed a 5.35kg Izalco Max frame.

Tomorrow the show gets underway properly in Friedrichshafen and BikeRadar will delve into the nitty-gritty of the show. Click on the gallery to see some of the tech on show at Demo Day.

For all our Eurobike coverage, click here.