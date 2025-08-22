Derek Gee and Israel-Premier Tech in contract battle amid reports of transfer to Ineos Grenadiers

Canadian rider's representatives issue notice of termination, but Israeli team gets UCI involved after claiming 2028 contract remains valid

Israel-Premier Tech&#039;s Canadian rider Derek Gee crosses the finish line of the 17th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race, 155kms from San Michele all&#039;Adige to Bormio, on May 28, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Israel-Premier Tech have claimed that Derek Gee's contract is valid until 2028 and intend to 'uphold the respective contract' despite the Canadian rider issuing a notice of termination via his lawyers and reports that he is about to transfer to Ineos Grenadiers.

Daniel Benson, Ciro Scognamiglio and WielerFlits all reported that Gee could change teams and join Ineos as the British WorldTour team works to rebuild its Grand Tour ambitions under the return of Dave Brailsford as team manager.

Gee was expected to ride the Vuelta a España after finishing fourth in the Giro d'Italia. However, he was not part of the eight-rider line-up that Israel-Premier Tech announced on Wednesday.

Gee began to focus on the general classification at the Tour de France in 2024. He won a stage and was third overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné and then fought to finish ninth in his first Tour.

