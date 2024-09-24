France's new generational talent Paul Seixas could be a future Tour de France winner

By
published

Junior time trial world champion ready for immediate step-up to WorldTour with Decathlon-AG2R

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 23/09/2024 - 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships, Zurich, Switzerland - Menâ€™s Junior Individual Time Trial (ITT) Podium - Paul Seixas (France) on the podium receiving the Gold Medal to become World Champion
Paul Seixas after winning the Junior ITT World title (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Paul Seixas became the first Frenchman to win the junior time trial World Championship title, stunning his bigger, more powerful rivals, who were expecting him to win a rainbow jersey Zurich, but in Friday's hilly road race not in Monday's flat 24.9km race against the clock.

"The best performance of my life in a time trial, I don't know how I did that, being World Champion is a fucking dream," Seixas said, showing his young talents also include knowing how to swear profusely in English.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.