Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa and Charge discounted by up to 38% at Amazon and Walmart

Cut-price Fitbit smartwatches available in both the USA and the UK

Fitbit Smartwatch Cyber Monday
(Image credit: Fitbit)

While Black Friday is now a few days old, plenty of the deals are still available and if you're now looking for a Cyber Monday smartwatch deal, here are few available for both our American and British readers alike. We've got two deals from Amazon UK, and two from Walmart for the Americans among us.

For our British readers, The company's popular Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker is now 38% off and the Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch is now 36% off in a special Cyber Monday deal on Amazon.co.uk.

For our American readers, the Fitbit Versa Lite is available with 36% off, now under $100.00 at Walmart, and the Versa 2 is reduced for one day only this Cyber Monday. 

Reach your activity goals with the Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music & Swim Tracking. Wearable technology tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes. 

USA: Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch
37% off at Walmart
Was $159.95 | Now $98.99
The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch is on sale at Walmart for just $98.99 during Black Friday. One of the biggest discounts we've seen for the sport-friendly smartwatch available in five different colours.View Deal

USA: Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
25% off at Walmart
Was $199.95 | Now $149.00
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is a versatile activity tracker suitable for the gym and to wear to work. Now 25% off at Walmart for Cyber Monday.
 View Deal

UK: Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music & Swim Tracking
36% off at Amazon.co.uk
Was £199.99 | Now £127.99
Reach your activity goals with the Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music & Swim Tracking. Wearable technology tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes.View Deal

UK: Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker
38% off at Amazon.co.uk
Was £129.99 | Now £79.99
Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, Swim Tracking & 7 Day Battery is now 38% off at Amazon.com.View Deal

