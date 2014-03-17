Trending

Carlos Betancur tied at top of WorldTour rankings

Lampre-Merida and Australia lead team and nation standings

(Image credit: UCI)
The final podium in Paris-Nice 2014: Rui Costa, Carlos Betancur and Arthur Vichot

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Australian national champion, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Lampre team worked at the front for Ulissi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In winning Paris-Nice overall, Carlos Betancur not only became the first Colombian but the first rider under the guidance of Vincent Lavenu to claim victory at the 'Race to the Sun' which elevated him to the top of UCI WorldTour rankings. Betancur's victory with Ag2r-La Mondiale was also the first win by a French team in 23 years, the last being Tony Rominger's victory for Toshiba back in 1991 - the year after Betancur, 24, was born.

Betancur won two stages at the second WorldTour race of the season and wore the leader's jersey for four days to pick up 114 points at the eight-day race.

As one of the emerging Colombian general classification riders, Betancur was quick to thank his teammates for their support as the leader of the French team.

"Wear the yellow jersey during four days is fantastic. The team demonstrated this week that it is a great team and this victory is very important for us. My teammates did a huge work to support me and this evening, I'm extremely happy. I'm also proud to show Colombian cycling at the highest level."

Betancur is currently tied on 114 points with Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) at the top of the individual WorldTour rankings with world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) in third with 88 points but again equal on points - with Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team).

Diego Ulissi is fifth with 83 points after his third place overall at the Tour Down Under which sees his Lampre-Merida team take a clear lead in the team classification on 171 points.

Orica-GreenEdge surrendered their lead to the Italian team while Ag2r are the other squad to make a major gain in the rankings as they shot up from 11th to third overall with 115 points. For a team which has struggled to bank WorldTour points, Ag2r have given themselves a strong platform to build upon for the rest of the 2014 season.

In the nation rankings, Australia maintain their hold on top spot with 334 points but again thanks to Betancur, Colombia now sit in second place with 114 points while in third, it is France on 91 points thanks to Arthur Vichot's (FDJ) third place overall at Paris-Nice.

With Tirreno-Adriatico due to finish on March 16, the WorldTour rankings are set for another reshuffle before the major main one-day races of the Spring starting with Milan-San Remo.

WorldTour rankings

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale114pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge114
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida88
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team88
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida83
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr78
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team68
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky66
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp55
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team52
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team42
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge31
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky25
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha20
15André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol16
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano14
17Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp12
18Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol11
19Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team10
20Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr8
21Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol4
23Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
25Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
26Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
27Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
30Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
31Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
31Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
33Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2
34Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale1
36Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
37Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1
38Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1
39Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
40Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
41Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
42Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
43Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp1

Nation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia334pts
2Colombia114
3France91
4Portugal88
5Italy87
6Spain68
7Netherlands64
8Denmark52
9South Africa31
10Germany30
11Great Britain27
12Slovenia21
13Slovakia10
14Belgium8
15Russia4
16Luxembourg4
17Czech Republic3
18Norway2
19United States1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida171pts
2Orica-GreenEdge150
3Ag2r-La Mondiale115
4BMC Racing Team99
5Team Sky91
6FDJ.fr86
7Garmin Sharp70
8Movistar68
9Astana54
10Belkin-Pro Cycling51
11Lotto Belisol35
12Team Katusha25
13Team Giant-Shimano15
14Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling13
15Trek Factory Racing4
16Cannondale3