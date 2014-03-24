Trending

Kristoff now fourth on WorldTour rankings after Milan-San Remo win

Betancur remains overall leader, Movistar new best team

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was the best sprinter after 300km of racing

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his overall Paris-Nice victory

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The 2014 Movistar squad is presented at the team launch in Madrid

(Image credit: Movistar)

Eighth in last year's Milan-San Remo, 12 months on Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) has triumphed in the first Monument of 2014, out-sprinting a group of 27 riders in what is easily his biggest win to date. As a result, Kristoff jumps to fourth overall on the latest UCI WorldTour standings.

A bronze medallist in the 2012 Olympics, former national champion and already a winner of a stage of the Tour of Oman in 2014, Kristoff timed his final charge for the line in the rain-soaked streets of San Remo to perfection. Shooting past Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), second for a third time, and Team Sky's Ben Swift - who placed third - Kristoff said his victory represented a new high point in his career.

"[Teammate] Luca Paolini helped me enormously in the finale, but I really didn't think more than a top ten finish was possible," Kristoff said. "Even if a sprint after 300 kilometres is very different to a normal sprint, I couldn't believe I'd won until I crossed the line. It's absolutely fantastic."

While the top three riders in the UCI WorldTour - Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) with 114, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) with 114 and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with 112 - remain with unchanged placings and unchanged points totals, Kristoff has gained no fewer than 59 spots and is now fourth with 101 points.

He is not the only Classics rider or sprinter to make significant progress towards the highest placings thanks to Milan-San Remo: Cancellara now lies in seventh with 84 points, Swift takes his first UCI WorldTour points to move into 12th, and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step), who was fifth in the race, moves up from 33rd to 17th.

In the nations classification, Australia remains in the lead with 336 points, but Spain has closed the gap and moved up from third to second overall with 266 points. Colombia dropped from second to third with 248 points.

Unsurprising, Norway is the biggest mover in the WorldTour nations ranking, up from 22nd to eighth, while Great Britain, gaining five places to go up to the sixth place overall, has also made considerable progress.

A familiar name is back in the top spot of the teams classification. Movistar, the 2013 WorldTour team classification winner, takes over the lead from AG2R La Mondiale with 218 points. The French squad is now second at 216 points, while Lampre-Merida remains in third with 191 points. Trek Factory Racing and Team Sky, meanwhile, both profit from Milan-San Remo to leapfrog past the opposition - Trek Factory Racing into fifth with 168 points and Team Sky, also with 168, in sixth.

The impact of the Classics on the UCI WorldTour has already been considerable, even though the bulk of one-day racing this spring is yet to come. And in five days time, at the E3 Harelbeke in Belgium, the Classics racers will have their next big opportunity to gain both points and places in the UCI WorldTour.

WorldTour - Individuals
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale114pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge114
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo112
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha101
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team88
6Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida88
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing84
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team84
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida83
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr78
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo71
12Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky70
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team68
14Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky67
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale61
16Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team60
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team56
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp55
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team52
20Julián David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing50
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team42
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar42
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale40
24Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team33
25Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge32
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing30
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky25
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha22
29Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha20
31André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol18
32John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano14
33Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale13
34Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol12
35Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp12
36Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team10
37Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
38Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr8
39Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team6
40Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
41Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr5
42Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol4
43Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky4
44Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4
45Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
46Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
47Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
48Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
49Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
50Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
51Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
52Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
54Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
55Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky2
56Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
57Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
57Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
59Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2
60Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
62Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
63Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1
64Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
65Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
66Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1
67Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale1
68Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
69Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1
70Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
71Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
72Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
73Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp1

WorldTour - Nations
1Australia336pts
2Spain266
3Colombia248
4France194
5Italy159
6Great Britain155
7Czech Republic104
8Norway102
9Portugal88
10Switzerland84
11Netherlands64
12Denmark52
13Germany37
14South Africa32
15Croatia30
16Slovakia23
17Slovenia21
18Belgium9
19Russia4
20Luxembourg4
21Poland4
22United States3

WorldTour - Teams
1Movistar Team218pts
2AG2R La Mondiale216
3Lampre-Merida191
4Tinkoff-Saxo183
5Trek Factory Racing168
6Team Sky168
7Orica GreenEdge153
8Team Katusha147
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team101
10BMC Racing Team100
11FDJ.fr91
12Garmin Sharp72
13Astana Pro Team64
14Belkin-Pro Cycling Team51
15Team Europcar44
16Lotto Belisol38
17Team Giant-Shimano20
18Cannondale16