Degenkolb wins Gent-Wevelgem
Demare, Sagan round out podium
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) sprinted to victory at Gent-Wevelgem ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) after a high-speed, hectic race on the hills and WW1 battle fields of Flanders. Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) placed fourth, followed by Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in fifth in the sprint but a crash took down Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) in the final kilometres.
The two climbs of the Kemmelberg did little to test the favourites and only a late attack by Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing), Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) almost spoilt the sprinters' party. However the move was neutralised inside the final two kilometres by a peloton approximately 40 strong. Everyone seemed to think they could win, sparking a trail of crashes but while Sagan hit out too early and Demare left it a little late, Degenkolb opened his sprint at the right moment and won in style.
Degenkolb blew kisses to the television camera as he celebrated his victory. "This is one of the really big Classics and I'm very happy to get this victory," he said.
"This is the next step in my career. I won Hamburg and that's a WorldTour race but with respect to it, this is a big, big race. It's great to win here."
How it happened
The conditions at the start of the 76th edition of Gent-Wevelgem, in Deinze were in stark contrast with those from last year.
Last year riders got back in the their team buses after signing on and then drove to Gistel due to the snow covering many roads. This time around temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius plus nearly no wind created an enjoyable start setting for the peloton. Knowing that the wind would not result in echelons at the feared flatlands of the Moeren made most riders very relaxed.
Straight from the start five riders attacked with no reaction from the peloton. The riders in the early breakaway move were Sebastian Lander (BMC), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Marcel Aregger (IAM), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Robert). In less than an hour of racing the five had a lead of ten minutes on the peloton where Frederik Willems (Lotto-Belisol) set a steady pace for more than 100km.
When reaching the first climb of the day in France, the Mont Cassel, after 115km of racing the gap was down to eight minutes. During the 40km-long French passage the gap continued to fall and when heading back into Belgium 85km from the finish – two climbs later – the leaders had only 5:30 left on the peloton.
The emphasis of the hill zone was the trio of climbs comprised of the Baneberg, Kemmelberg and Monteberg with all to be completed two times. The leaders reached the zone three minutes up on the peloton and during the first loop Lander was dropped up front as Boaro and Veuchelen set a fierce pace.
Meanwhile, a pair of crashes in the peloton knocked some pre-race favourites out of contention. The first incident before the Kemmelberg took out Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and on the roads following the Monteberg Ian Stannard (Sky) ended up in the ditch. Both Ventoso and Stannard would be brought to the hospital as a result of their crashes.
Some riders anticipated the second loop and launched an attack. Silvan Dillier (BMC), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Andrey Grivko (Astana) and Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela) jumped away and took half a minute on the peloton.
When starting the second loop of climbs the sun disappeared and so did most of the leaders. Boaro immediately attacked and led the race solo. The rest of the former lead group were quickly swept up by the four counter-attackers. The pace increased in the peloton and at the back Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) was struggling hard, seemingly in no shape to battle for the victory this Sunday afternoon.
In the run-up towards the Kemmelberg there was a big crash at the back of the peloton with Christopher Sutton (Team Sky) the biggest casualty. Boaro survived the Kemmelberg in front of the peloton where Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) led the peloton up the climb. Pre-race favourites Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) were all in the front of the peloton as well.
Eighteen riders separated themselves from the peloton over the iconic cobbled climb with André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) surprisingly surviving the cut. More riders managed to bridge back up to the first group before the Monteberg. At the top of the Monteberg the final breakaway rider, Boaro, was finally caught. With 35km to go most of the sprinters featured in the front of the race and there was little time left for attackers to prevent a field sprint finale. Cancellara, Sagan and Boonen all took pulls in front but no more damage was done. The race looked set for a high-speed sprint finish.
With 30km to go it was clear that about 80 riders were still in the mix for the win with the bulk of the work in the peloton shared by BMC, Lotto-Belisol and Garmin-Sharp. Then Devolder dragged the late attack clear, setting up for the dramatic finale. Degenkolb avoided the crashes and chaos to find the best line to the finish and so add his name to the rich list of former winners.
Full Results
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5:34:37
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|24
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|25
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:04
|30
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:06
|31
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|33
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:10
|34
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:16
|36
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|38
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|46
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|48
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|52
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|53
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:27
|54
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|55
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|60
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|63
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|64
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|65
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|68
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|70
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|72
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|77
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|78
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|79
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|80
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|81
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|82
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|83
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:27
|84
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:07
|85
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|87
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
|91
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|95
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|97
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|98
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|99
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|100
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|105
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|106
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|109
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|112
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|113
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|115
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|117
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|118
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:11
|119
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|120
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|121
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|123
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|124
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|126
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|127
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|131
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|132
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:13:04
|133
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|135
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|136
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|137
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|138
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|139
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:29
|143
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|146
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|148
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|149
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|152
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
