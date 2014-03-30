Trending

Image 1 of 82

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 82

Andrey Amador (Movistar) leads the three man break

Andrey Amador (Movistar) leads the three man break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 82

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 82

It wasn't a great day for Spartacus

It wasn't a great day for Spartacus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 82

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) pokes out the tongue

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) pokes out the tongue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 82

Danish champion Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo) feels the cobbles

Danish champion Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo) feels the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) close up

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) close up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 82

Eddy Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Eddy Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 82

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing)

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 82

Sam Bennett (NetApp Endura)

Sam Bennett (NetApp Endura)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) enjoys the winners' champagne

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) enjoys the winners' champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 82

Stage winner Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Stage winner Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 82

Fastest team and now warmest, Garmin-Sharp

Fastest team and now warmest, Garmin-Sharp
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 82

Sprint jersey winner, Michel Kock (Cannondale)

Sprint jersey winner, Michel Kock (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 82

Mountain classification winner Stef Clement (Belkin)

Mountain classification winner Stef Clement (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 82

Third place overall, Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Third place overall, Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 82

A very cold Rigoberto Uran

A very cold Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 82

Fast man Anthony Roux (FDJ)

Fast man Anthony Roux (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 82

Anthony Roux (FDJ)

Anthony Roux (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 82

Chris Froome (Sky) crashed on the final stage as he finished sixth overall

Chris Froome (Sky) crashed on the final stage as he finished sixth overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 82

Alberto Contador was just four seconds off claiming the overall

Alberto Contador was just four seconds off claiming the overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 82

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 82

Race winner Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Race winner Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 82

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the cobbles

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 82

Kristoff is protected by Katusha teammates Vladimir Gusev and Alexey Tsatevitch

Kristoff is protected by Katusha teammates Vladimir Gusev and Alexey Tsatevitch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 82

Race director Frank Hoste

Race director Frank Hoste
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 82

Nick Nuyens

Nick Nuyens
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 82

Raymond Kreder (Garmin Sharp)

Raymond Kreder (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 82

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN Qhubeka)

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 82

Lars Boom (Belkin) with tape over his injured elbow

Lars Boom (Belkin) with tape over his injured elbow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 82

Devolder drives the tete de la course the the finishline

Devolder drives the tete de la course the the finishline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 82

Tom Boonen in the bunch

Tom Boonen in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 82

2014 champion, John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)

2014 champion, John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 82

The podium of Demare, Degenkolb and Sagan

The podium of Demare, Degenkolb and Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 82

Stijn Devolder's escape group almost snatched a surprise win

Stijn Devolder's escape group almost snatched a surprise win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 82

Dylan van Baarle (Garmin Sharp) on the cobbles

Dylan van Baarle (Garmin Sharp) on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 82

Christian Knees (Sky)

Christian Knees (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 82

Arnaud Demare and Peter Sagan get ready for the podium

Arnaud Demare and Peter Sagan get ready for the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 82

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was second

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 82

Trek Factory Racing

Trek Factory Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 82

Cannonale sign on en masse

Cannonale sign on en masse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 82

Omega Pharma-Quick Step sign on

Omega Pharma-Quick Step sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 82

Dylan van Baarle (Garmin Sharp)

Dylan van Baarle (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 82

Jens Mouris (Oirca-GreenEdge) on the cobbles

Jens Mouris (Oirca-GreenEdge) on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 82

Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) in action at Gent-Wevelgem

Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) in action at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) en route to victory at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) en route to victory at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 82

NetApp-Endura teammates Paul Voss and Daniel Schorn crashed heavily in the Gent-Wevelgem finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

NetApp-Endura teammates Paul Voss and Daniel Schorn crashed heavily in the Gent-Wevelgem finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 82

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) alone in the lead

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) alone in the lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 82

Robert Wagner (Belkin)

Robert Wagner (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 82

Lars Boom (Belkin)

Lars Boom (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 82

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) en route to a 10th place finish at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) en route to a 10th place finish at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 82

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) climb on the cobbles
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) climb on the cobbles
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 82

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in action during Gent-Wevelgem

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in action during Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 82

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) would figure prominently in the Gent-Wevelgem finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) would figure prominently in the Gent-Wevelgem finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 82

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) tackle the cobbles during Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) tackle the cobbles during Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 82

The Gent-Wevelgem peloton passes a cemetary

The Gent-Wevelgem peloton passes a cemetary
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 82

The Gent-Wevelgem peloton in full flight in the sprint to the finish.

The Gent-Wevelgem peloton in full flight in the sprint to the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 82

Stijn Devolder (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) formed a dangerous escape late in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stijn Devolder (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) formed a dangerous escape late in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 82

The peloton in action during the 2014 edition of Gent-Wevelgem

The peloton in action during the 2014 edition of Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 82

Tom Boonen had his injured thumb wrapped up for Gent-Wevelgem

Tom Boonen had his injured thumb wrapped up for Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 82

The peloton in action during the 2014 edition of Gent-Wevelgem

The peloton in action during the 2014 edition of Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 82

The peloton in action during the 2014 edition of Gent-Wevelgem

The peloton in action during the 2014 edition of Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 82

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 82

A frustrating end to Gent-Wevelgem for German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) who crashed with 8km remaining.

A frustrating end to Gent-Wevelgem for German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) who crashed with 8km remaining.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 82

Marcel Sieberg checks on Lotto Belisol teammate Andre Greipel who crashed in the final kilometres

Marcel Sieberg checks on Lotto Belisol teammate Andre Greipel who crashed in the final kilometres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 82

Paul Voss (NetApp-Endura) was one of the riders who crashed in the hectic Gent-Wevelgem finale

Paul Voss (NetApp-Endura) was one of the riders who crashed in the hectic Gent-Wevelgem finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) celebrates victory at Gent-Wevelgem

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) celebrates victory at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) won a tight final sprint at Gent-Wevelgem ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) won a tight final sprint at Gent-Wevelgem ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 82

2014 Gent-Wevelgem podium (L-R): Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr), John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

2014 Gent-Wevelgem podium (L-R): Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr), John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins Gent-Wevelgem

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 71 of 82

Peter Sagan congratulates John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) for his Gent-Wevelgem victory

Peter Sagan congratulates John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) for his Gent-Wevelgem victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) raises his arms in triumph

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) raises his arms in triumph
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) shows his winnnig smile

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) shows his winnnig smile
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) gets ready to celebrate with his teammates

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) gets ready to celebrate with his teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) beat Demare and Sagan to win Gent-Wevelgem

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) beat Demare and Sagan to win Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 82

John Degenkolb gives Giant-Shimano another big win

John Degenkolb gives Giant-Shimano another big win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) enjoys his victory

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) enjoys his victory
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 80 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins Gent-Wevelgem with a throw to the line

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins Gent-Wevelgem with a throw to the line
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 81 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) hugs a teammate

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) hugs a teammate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 82

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his victory

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his victory
(Image credit: AFP)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) sprinted to victory at Gent-Wevelgem ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) after a high-speed, hectic race on the hills and WW1 battle fields of Flanders. Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) placed fourth, followed by Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in fifth in the sprint but a crash took down Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) in the final kilometres. 

The two climbs of the Kemmelberg did little to test the favourites and only a late attack by Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing), Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) almost spoilt the sprinters' party. However the move was neutralised inside the final two kilometres by a peloton approximately 40 strong. Everyone seemed to think they could win, sparking a trail of crashes but while Sagan hit out too early and Demare left it a little late, Degenkolb opened his sprint at the right moment and won in style. 

Degenkolb blew kisses to the television camera as he celebrated his victory.  "This is one of the really big Classics and I'm very happy to get this victory," he said.

"This is the next step in my career. I won Hamburg and that's a WorldTour race but with respect to it, this is a big, big race. It's great to win here."

How it happened

The conditions at the start of the 76th edition of Gent-Wevelgem, in Deinze were in stark contrast with those from last year.

Last year riders got back in the their team buses after signing on and then drove to Gistel due to the snow covering many roads. This time around temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius plus nearly no wind created an enjoyable start setting for the peloton. Knowing that the wind would not result in echelons at the feared flatlands of the Moeren made most riders very relaxed.

Straight from the start five riders attacked with no reaction from the peloton. The riders in the early breakaway move were Sebastian Lander (BMC), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Marcel Aregger (IAM), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Robert). In less than an hour of racing the five had a lead of ten minutes on the peloton where Frederik Willems (Lotto-Belisol) set a steady pace for more than 100km.

When reaching the first climb of the day in France, the Mont Cassel, after 115km of racing the gap was down to eight minutes. During the 40km-long French passage the gap continued to fall and when heading back into Belgium 85km from the finish – two climbs later – the leaders had only 5:30 left on the peloton.

The emphasis of the hill zone was the trio of climbs comprised of the Baneberg, Kemmelberg and Monteberg with all to be completed two times. The leaders reached the zone three minutes up on the peloton and during the first loop Lander was dropped up front as Boaro and Veuchelen set a fierce pace.

Meanwhile, a pair of crashes in the peloton knocked some pre-race favourites out of contention. The first incident before the Kemmelberg took out Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and on the roads following the Monteberg Ian Stannard (Sky) ended up in the ditch. Both Ventoso and Stannard would be brought to the hospital as a result of their crashes.

Some riders anticipated the second loop and launched an attack. Silvan Dillier (BMC), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Andrey Grivko (Astana) and Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela) jumped away and took half a minute on the peloton.

When starting the second loop of climbs the sun disappeared and so did most of the leaders. Boaro immediately attacked and led the race solo. The rest of the former lead group were quickly swept up by the four counter-attackers. The pace increased in the peloton and at the back Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) was struggling hard, seemingly in no shape to battle for the victory this Sunday afternoon.

In the run-up towards the Kemmelberg there was a big crash at the back of the peloton with Christopher Sutton (Team Sky) the biggest casualty. Boaro survived the Kemmelberg in front of the peloton where Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) led the peloton up the climb. Pre-race favourites Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) were all in the front of the peloton as well.

Eighteen riders separated themselves from the peloton over the iconic cobbled climb with André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) surprisingly surviving the cut. More riders managed to bridge back up to the first group before the Monteberg. At the top of the Monteberg the final breakaway rider, Boaro, was finally caught. With 35km to go most of the sprinters featured in the front of the race and there was little time left for attackers to prevent a field sprint finale. Cancellara, Sagan and Boonen all took pulls in front but no more damage was done. The race looked set for a high-speed sprint finish.

With 30km to go it was clear that about 80 riders were still in the mix for the win with the bulk of the work in the peloton shared by BMC, Lotto-Belisol and Garmin-Sharp. Then Devolder dragged the late attack clear, setting up for the dramatic finale. Degenkolb avoided the crashes and chaos to find the best line to the finish and so add his name to the rich list of former winners.  

 

Full Results

1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5:34:37
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
9Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
18Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
20Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
21Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
22Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
24Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
25Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:04
30Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:06
31Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
33Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:00:10
34Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:16
36Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:00:19
38Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
39Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
40Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
41Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
42Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
43Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
46Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
48Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
51Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
52Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
53Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:27
54Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
55Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
56Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
58Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
60Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
61Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
62Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
63Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
64Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
65Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
66Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
68Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
69Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
70Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
71Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
72Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
74Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
76Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
77Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
78Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
79Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
80Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:27
81Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
82Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
83Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:27
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:07
85Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:28
87Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
89Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
90Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
91Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
93Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
94Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
95Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
97Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
98Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
99Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
100Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
102Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
103Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
104Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
105Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
106Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
108Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
109William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
112Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
113Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
114Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
115Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
117Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
118David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:11
119Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
120Edward King (USA) Cannondale
121Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
122Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
123Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
124José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
125Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
126Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
127Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
128Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
129Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
131Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
132Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:13:04
133Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
135Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
136Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
137Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
138Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
139Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
141Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
142Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:29
143Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
144Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
145Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
146Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
147Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
148Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
149Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
151Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
152Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
153Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSSvein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFDavid Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
DNFJohan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFLuca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFFrancisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
DNFMorgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFLuca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFChristopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
DNFLuke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
DNFIan Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
DNFNicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNFCarlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFPatrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFSébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFBradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFScott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFPaul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFYves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

