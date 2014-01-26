Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge top 2014 WorldTour rankings
Australia takes control at Tour Down Under
Having won his third Tour Down Under crown, taken out stage 1 and spent three days in the leader's ochre jersey, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) is the first leader of the 2014 WorldTour. With Daryl Impey placing seventh overall and having claimed the team classification, Orica-GreenEdge also lead the team category of the rankings.
To complete a clean sweep of the rankings after the first WorldTour race of the year, Australia in part due to Cadel Evans and Richie Porte, has a commanding lead in the nations ranking.
The next WorldTour race of 2014 is Paris-Nice which begins on March 9 and finishes on the 16th.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|114
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|88
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|83
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|66
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|55
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|42
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|31
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|16
|10
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|11
|11
|Jürgen Roelandts (BEL) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|12
|Mark Renshaw (AUS) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|13
|Steele Von Hoff (AUS) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|14
|Elia Viviani (ITA) Cannondale
|2
|15
|Andrew Fenn (GBR) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|16
|Maxime Bouet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|1
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (ITA) Astana
|1
|18
|Koen de Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|145
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|88
|3
|Team Sky
|86
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|83
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|57
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|7
|Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|6
|9
|Team Katusha
|4
|10
|Cannondale
|2
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|13
|Team Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|334
|pts
|2
|Italy
|86
|3
|Netherlands
|43
|4
|South Africa
|31
|5
|Great Britain
|22
|6
|Germany
|16
|7
|Belgium
|4
|8
|Russia
|4
|9
|France
|1
