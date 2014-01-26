Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge top 2014 WorldTour rankings

Trending

Orica-GreenEdge won the team classification

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The 2014 Tour Down Under champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: AFP)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) on his way to the stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans drops Cadel Evans but Porte is already too far ahead to win the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Job done. Cadel Evans (BMC) wraps up victory on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Having won his third Tour Down Under crown, taken out stage 1 and spent three days in the leader's ochre jersey, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) is the first leader of the 2014 WorldTour. With Daryl Impey placing seventh overall and having claimed the team classification, Orica-GreenEdge also lead the team category of the rankings.

To complete a clean sweep of the rankings after the first WorldTour race of the year, Australia in part due to Cadel Evans and Richie Porte, has a commanding lead in the nations ranking.

The next WorldTour race of 2014 is Paris-Nice which begins on March 9 and finishes on the 16th.

 

Results

WorldTour - Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge114pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team88
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida83
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky66
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp55
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team42
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge31
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol16
10Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol11
11Jürgen Roelandts (BEL) Lotto-Belisol4
12Mark Renshaw (AUS) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
13Steele Von Hoff (AUS) Garmin-Sharp2
14Elia Viviani (ITA) Cannondale2
15Andrew Fenn (GBR) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
16Maxime Bouet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale1
17Francesco Gavazzi (ITA) Astana1
18Koen de Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano1

WorldTour - Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge145pts
2BMC Racing Team88
3Team Sky86
4Lampre-Merida83
5Garmin-Sharp57
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team42
7Lotto Belisol Team31
8Omega Pharma-Quick-Step6
9Team Katusha4
10Cannondale2
11Astana Pro Team1
12Ag2r La Mondiale1
13Team Giant-Shimano

WorldTour - Nation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia334pts
2Italy86
3Netherlands43
4South Africa31
5Great Britain22
6Germany16
7Belgium4
8Russia4
9France1

 