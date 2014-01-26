Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge top 2014 WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 5 Orica-GreenEdge won the team classification (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 The 2014 Tour Down Under champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Richie Porte (Team Sky) on his way to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Simon Gerrans drops Cadel Evans but Porte is already too far ahead to win the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Job done. Cadel Evans (BMC) wraps up victory on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Having won his third Tour Down Under crown, taken out stage 1 and spent three days in the leader's ochre jersey, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) is the first leader of the 2014 WorldTour. With Daryl Impey placing seventh overall and having claimed the team classification, Orica-GreenEdge also lead the team category of the rankings.

To complete a clean sweep of the rankings after the first WorldTour race of the year, Australia in part due to Cadel Evans and Richie Porte, has a commanding lead in the nations ranking.

The next WorldTour race of 2014 is Paris-Nice which begins on March 9 and finishes on the 16th.

Results

WorldTour - Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 114 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 88 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 83 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 66 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 55 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 42 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 31 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 16 10 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 11 11 Jürgen Roelandts (BEL) Lotto-Belisol 4 12 Mark Renshaw (AUS) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 13 Steele Von Hoff (AUS) Garmin-Sharp 2 14 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cannondale 2 15 Andrew Fenn (GBR) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 16 Maxime Bouet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 1 17 Francesco Gavazzi (ITA) Astana 1 18 Koen de Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano 1

WorldTour - Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 145 pts 2 BMC Racing Team 88 3 Team Sky 86 4 Lampre-Merida 83 5 Garmin-Sharp 57 6 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 7 Lotto Belisol Team 31 8 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 6 9 Team Katusha 4 10 Cannondale 2 11 Astana Pro Team 1 12 Ag2r La Mondiale 1 13 Team Giant-Shimano