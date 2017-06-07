Colbrelli rides new Merida Reacto at Criterium du Dauphine

Image 1 of 21 Is Sonny Colbrelli riding the new Merida Reacto (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 21 The Merida Reacto is wrapped substantially in tape to keep as many features as conspicuous as possible (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 21 It appears the new Reacto will retain the S-Flex seatpost and Flip-Flop seat clamp from the current design (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 21 The seat stays also appear to flare out mid way down, another new feature (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 21 Colbrelli was equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 21 The SRM Speed sensor was located on the fork (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 21 We haven't seen these Vision Metron 6D handlebars before either, which appear to be an update to the 5D versions (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 21 As with the vast majority of the peloton, Bahrain-Merida run 25mm Continental Competition tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 21 The new top tube and fork crown features seem to promote better air flow around the front end of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 21 Low positioned seat stays add more stiffness to the rear triangle, whilst adding comfort (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 21 A bulge at the head of the top tube is clearly visible, as well as a few tube profile changes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 21 The seat stay junction with the seat tube is markedly smaller than the current Reacto (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 21 Alongside the existing Reacto, several new design features are notable (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 21 Slimmer profile seat stays are clearly visible on the new frame (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 21 A concaved section on the lower part of the seat tube is on the current iteration of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 21 Black and white concealment wrap was also seen earlier in the season on the new Cervelo R5 at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 21 A profile shot of the frame shows the top tube, seat stay and fork crown changes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 21 The majority of the Bahrain-Merida bikes are equipped with the latest SRM cranksets (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 21 The rear drop outs are the only clue that the bike underneath is is the Bahrain-Merida colours (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 21 A junction on the down tube allows internal gear routing (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 21 Sonny Colbrelli had just the one day in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Following Dan Martin (Quick-Step floors) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) racing the Criterium du Dauphine on new framesets this week, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) continues the trend with the anticipated new Reacto frameset from Merida.

The aero frameset is disguised in a black and white wrap in an attempt to keep the new design features under the radar. Alongside the frameset, Colbrelli is running Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 components, Fulcrum Speed wheels, an SRM crankset and Prologo saddle in Bahrain-Merida team colours.

Four key features stand out through the conspicuousness of the plastic wrap on Colbrelli's frame. Most prominently, the chunky seat stay junction of the current Reacto model seems to be vastly reduced in size, suggesting new carbon composition and lay-up technologies from the Taiwanese brand.

The seat stay tubes themselves also appear to have received development. Whilst the current incarnation of the frameset has oversized seat stay tubing with an oblong profile, the new frameset has thinner tubing that splays out towards the dropouts.

At the front end of the bike, a prominent bulge features at the head of the top tube alongside more subtle changes in the frame's tube profiles. The fork also appears to have received an update with a more integrated fork crown clearly visible. These updates are more than likely updates to the aerodynamic properties of the frame and should allow better airflow over the front end of the bike.

Colbrelli's cockpit also seems to debut an updated integrated handlebar and stem combination from Vision. The Metron 6D handlebars follow on from the existing Vision Metron 5D handlebar system.

Merida had four new framesets approved by the UCI in 2017. All four frames bear the Reacto name, albeit with 'CF2' and 'CF4' variations suggesting different carbon lay-ups or geometry options. As well as the two name variations, each model looks to be available in both a disc brake and calliper version.

As with the new Specialized Tarmac and Trek Emonda, Cyclingnews understands the official launch of the Merida Reacto will coincide with the Tour de France next month.

Take a detailed look at Colbrelli's new Reacto in the gallery above.