Colbrelli extends contract as Bahrain-Merida build for the future

Image 1 of 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) rolling around before the start of the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Sonny Colbrelli in the Dauphine's green jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Sonny Colbrelli wrapped up warm in the wet and cold conditions (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 5 Sonny Colbrelli steps onto the podium after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Bahrain-Merida team have announced that sprinter and Classics rider Sonny Colbelli has extended his contract as the new WorldTour team begins to strengthen its roster for the 2018 season.

The 27-year-old Italian apparently signed a new contract before heading to the Criterium du Dauphine. He then finished sixth and fourth in the opening stages and wore the green points jersey during stage three. Colbelli won a stage at Paris-Nice and the Brabantse Pijl race in the spring. He was 10th at the Tour of Flanders and ninth at the Amstel Gold Race.



