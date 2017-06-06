Colbrelli extends contract as Bahrain-Merida build for the future

Trending

The Bahrain-Merida team have announced that sprinter and Classics rider Sonny Colbelli has extended his contract as the new WorldTour team begins to strengthen its roster for the 2018 season.

The 27-year-old Italian apparently signed a new contract before heading to the Criterium du Dauphine. He then finished sixth and fourth in the opening stages and wore the green points jersey during stage three. Colbelli won a stage at Paris-Nice and the Brabantse Pijl race in the spring. He was 10th at the Tour of Flanders and ninth at the Amstel Gold Race.

 