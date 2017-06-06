Huge Criterium du Dauphine tech gallery

Image 1 of 66 Only some of the BMC Racing team have been given the latest Teammachine SLR01 framesets, launched officially last week in Switzerland (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 66 Ben Swift talks his former teammates through his UAE Team Emirates Colnago C60 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 66 The KTM Revelator features a neat seat post clamp mechanism (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 66 Siskevicius of Delko Marseille Provence was running a low and long Ritchey stem aboard his KTM Revelator (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 66 Contador's third bike is his custom painted Trek Project One Madone (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 66 Alberto Contador has been running Continental Competition tubular tyres at the race, the only Trek-Segafredo rider to do so (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 66 The new Cervelo R5 was first spotted at the Dubai Tour earlier this year in obscuring balck and white livery. This is the latest R5 in the Dimension Data team colours (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 66 Dimension Data run ROTOR cranksets, powermeters and out-front mounts (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 66 Fouriers produce a Shimano Di2 junction box mount that sits below the stem without the need for cable ties or rubber bands and doubles up as a spacer (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 66 Irish national champion Nico Roche wears Oakley Jawbreakers customised by Optiek van Gorp (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 66 Cannondale-Drapac use Tacx Neo trainers for warm-ups and warm-downs (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 66 Dan Martin is riding the race on what we suspect to be the 2018 Specialized Tarmac (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 66 Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo) wears the new Bontrager helmet, seen for the first time at the race (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 66 Bontrager's Ballista aero helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 66 Valverde's nickname is 'El Bala' or The Bullet (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 66 Alejandro Valverde has a custom painted Canyon Ultimate commemorating 100 WorldTour victories and four-time UCI WorldTour champion (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 66 SRAM Red eTap components for Delko Marseille Provence (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 66 Zefal Pulse carbon bottle cages were on display (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 66 Apparently BMC have worn the same jersey for the past seven seasons (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 66 Ian Boswell is the only rider in the race to wear Rapha shoes. Boswell also opts for Speedplay pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 66 Alberto Contador shows off his new Bontrager helmet to Irish national champion Nico Roche (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 66 Knees' custom shoes feature a camoflouge blue design to compliment the Team Sky colours (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 66 Christian Knees wears custom painted Lake CX 402 shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 66 Chris Froome appears to be wearing an update of the Sidi Shot, which he debuted at the Dauphine last year. Extra perforations perhaps point to a lighter weight, hot weather version (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 66 Bryan Coquard of Direct Energie's Hutchinson tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 66 LottoNL-Jumbo ran a mix of Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 and 9100 series wheelsets (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 66 Nacer Bouhanni's name adorns his Vision wheels aboard the Orbea Orca (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 28 of 66 Elite launched new bottles at the Giro d'Italia last month (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 29 of 66 Chris Froome's custom finished Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 30 of 66 Michael Morkov was the only rider on stage 2 to race with disc brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 31 of 66 Internal hydraulic cable routing on the Canyon Aeroad disc (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 32 of 66 The bikes were running 160mm rotors on the front and 140mm on the rear, the generally agreed standard among the peloton (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 33 of 66 Alexander Kristoff and Rick Zabel had disc versions of the Canyon Aeroad as spare bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 34 of 66 Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain-Merida is rumoured to be riding the latest Merida Reacto and has wrapped the frame in black and white stickers to keep the details obscured (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 35 of 66 The Giant TCR Advanced SL0 is now a Giro d'Italia winning machine (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 36 of 66 The new frameset has slightly wider rear stays, so the geometry remains the same between disc and calliper versions (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 37 of 66 A good percentage of WorldTour pros run Ultegra cassettes to keep costs down, and occasionally to add weight to bikes that come in under the UCI weight limit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 38 of 66 Talansky runs a 53/39T FSA chainrings, Cannondale's SISL cranks and a SRM powermeter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 39 of 66 Despite having a neat race number mount from K3 Holders, the Cannondale-Drapac mechanics still use cable ties for added security (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 40 of 66 Like many Pro Continental and Continental level teams, Wanty-Groupe Gobert run mechanical groupsets (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 41 of 66 UAE Team Emirates' Colnago C60's always catch the eye (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 42 of 66 Chris King ceramic hubs with ceramic bearings on the ENVE 4.5 SES wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 43 of 66 DT Swiss 240 hubs on display for Dimension Data (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 44 of 66 ENVE offer their 4.5 SES wheelsets with an ENVE, DT Swiss or Chris King hubs (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 45 of 66 Boasson Hagen generally runs 54T outer chainrings for sprint stages (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 46 of 66 Team Dimension Data are equipped with Tacx Deva bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 47 of 66 The Cervelo S5 also has lion on the outside of the fork representing the eternal king of Norway (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 48 of 66 Boasson Hagen's frame features the Norwegian flag inside the stays and forks, as well as under the top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 49 of 66 The Teammachine SLR01 also features a new stem, with the fastening bolts to the rear of the face plate (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 50 of 66 Internal rear brake cable routing keeps the bike looking clean (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 51 of 66 Giant's Contact SLR components were used by Tom Dumoulin during last month's Giro d'Italia victory (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 52 of 66 Fabio Aru checks out his new bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 53 of 66 Fabio Aru also has a custom painted Argon18 Gallium frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 54 of 66 Limar has produced a customised helmet for the Sardinian Fabio Aru (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 55 of 66 Alberto Contador rode stage 1 of the race on the new Trek Emonda (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 56 of 66 Simon Gerrans rode the Scott Addict for stage 1, whilst his Orica-Scott teammates opted for the aero Foil model (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 57 of 66 No prizes for guessing whose cranks these are (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 58 of 66 Smiley Colombian Esteban Chaves promotes the Esteban Chaves Foundation on his head tube (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 59 of 66 Alexander Kristoff's saddle has seen better days (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 60 of 66 The Zipp 454 NSW's silicone carbide brake track (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 61 of 66 A handful of Katusha-Alpecin riders were running Zipp's new 'whale fin inspired' 454 NSW (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 62 of 66 Adrien Petit of Direct Energie has a custom painted BH G6 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 63 of 66 BH bikes for French Pro Continental outfit Direct Energie (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 64 of 66 Arnaud Demare runs PRO aero handlebars, which were equipped with a climbing switch on a hilly stage 1 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 65 of 66 Arnaud Demare's stage 2 winning new Lapierre Aircode (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 66 of 66 Edvald Boasson Hagen has a custom painted Cervelo S5 commemorating his Norwegian national championship (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

The Criterium du Dauphine is one of the final chances for riders with GC ambitions to test themselves ahead of the Tour de France in July. A race with prestige in its own right, Criterium du Dauphine winners, have built a reputation of subsequently winning the Tour the following month. Chris Froome, Bradley Wiggins, Greg LeMond, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain have all done the Criterium du Dauphine/Tour de France double to name just a few.

The race has also become a hotbed for new tech, as it offers riders an opportunity to test equipment in a race scenario ahead of the biggest event of the season. New frames, components and apparel have all been spotted here in recent years, generally showcasing products that will be available to the general public in the following season.

2017 sees the 69th edition of the race and a stellar line-up including three-time winner Chris Froome, two-time winner Alejandro Valverde, more former winners in Andrew Talansky and Janez Brajkovic, as well as Dan Martin, Richie Porte, Romain Bardet and Alberto Contador who have all podiumed at the race. Esteban Chaves, Simon Yates and an array of sprinters were also on the start line in Saint-Étienne in what should be a thrilling week.

Both Contador and Martin began the race on previously unseen framesets from Trek and Specialized respectively. The Trek Emonda SLR bears the UCI approved frame code that correlates with the 2018 Emonda, whilst Martin's new Specialized points towards the unreleased Specialized Tarmac. Both framesets look as if they will also be released in disc versions, although the calliper versions being raced by the pair each have direct mount brakes.

As well as the headlining bikes from the component giants Trek and Specialized, new frames were seen underneath Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ), whom are riding new aero frames from Merida and Lapierre.

Trek-Segafredo also appear to be wearing a new Bontrager helmet. Cyclingnews reached out to Bontrager for a comment and although confirming the team are wearing new helmets, were unable to provide any further information until its official release.

Reigning champion of the event, Chris Froome was the first rider to wear the Sidi Shot shoes at the race last year. This year, Froome seems to be wearing an updated version of the shoe that feature more perforations on the upper suggesting a lighter weight option for climbing or hotter temperatures.

The usual arrays of custom products are also on show at the race. Irish national champion Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) is wearing Oakley Jawbreakers in Irish colours, custom painted by Optiek Van Gorp. Christian Knees (Team Sky) had a pair of custom Lake shoes, whilst the Astana team leader Fabio Aru had an eye-catching red Argon18 Gallium frameset.

Valverde, Adrien Petit (Direct Energie), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Dimension Data) and Contador all also had custom painted frames on display at the race.

Click or swipe through the extensive gallery above to take a look on all that was on show at the week-long stage race in France.