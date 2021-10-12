Colbrelli and Mohoric agree new multi-year contracts with Bahrain Victorious

Sonny Colbrelli and Matej Mohorič have agreed new multi-year contracts with Bahrain Victorious and so will form the leadership of the team in 2022 and 2023 alongside Grand Tour rider Damiano Caruso and Classics rider Dylan Teuns.

31-year-old Colbelli enjoyed a superb 2021 season, winning the rain-soaked Paris-Roubaix, the road race title at the European Championships, the Benelux Tour and the Italian national title. Always a consistent sprinter, Colbrelli cited the help of a mental coach and further weight loss as the key to his 2021 success.

"I’m happy to continue and stay in a team that is like a family to me," Colbrelli said when Bahrain Victorious confirmed his contract extension.

"I’m one of the few riders wearing this jersey since 2017, the very first season, debuting in the WorldTour with Bahrain and arriving up to this stunning season. I can say I grew up with this group, and I must be more than thankful."

26-year-old Mohorič won two stage wins at the Tour de France, becoming only the 102nd rider to win a stage at all three Grand Tours. He also won another Slovenian national title, was second at the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa and won the final stage of the Benelux Tour

Mohorič made the headlines for 'shushing' and 'zip-the-lips' gestures as he won his second stage at the Tour de France, confirming his gesture was against those who had criticised the team after French police searched their hotel rooms.

Like Colbrelli, Mohorič has been a long-standing member of the Bahrain Victorious team, now managed by Eržen after the departure of Rod Ellingworth.

"I’ve been a long-standing rider with this team and always trusted the project. This year I think we finally proved that we are one of the best teams in the world. We have definitely got great support as a group of riders from all the staff, and we work hard to be here," Mohorič said.

"After a great year, It’s never crossed my mind to change the environment I work in, and I’m very happy with the team and feels like a second family to me. It takes hard work to get to the level we performed at this season, and I’m confident we can continue this in the future and try and win bike races."