Canyon launches 30-day cycling challenge

It’s no secret that cars are bad for the environment and while travelling by car is a necessity for some, it is important to consider how car use can be reduced to benefit the environment as well as save some money and get a little healthier.

To encourage people to forego car travel or public transport and instead choose the bicycle as a form of transport, Canyon has set a 30-days-of-cycling challenge. Starting today, Canyon asks you to join them to see how many trips you can use a bike, instead of a car or public transport over the next 30 days.

The advantages of commuting even a short distance by bike can have a huge impact, using a five-mile journey as an example, Canyon estimates that you could save £500 in fuel costs and cut your CO2 emissions by 6.6 tonnes in a year. The savings can be even greater if you use public transport, with an annual zone 1-4 travel card costing £2,000 in London. Not only are you helping the environment and saving money but bikes are often much faster when travelling in congested urban areas.

If you don’t already commute by bicycle the idea of riding to work may be a bit daunting. However, its a lot easier than you think and all you need is a bike and a few accessories. Once into the routine riding to and from work, it can become an excellent way to energise for the start of the day or unwind afterwards. For those with busy schedules, a commute can also be used for training. Fitting in an outdoor training session when you would otherwise be driving or sitting on public transport breaks up the monotony of training on a turbo trainer.

The beauty of commuting by bike is that any bike can be used, although choosing the right commuter bike will make your experience much better. The best commuter bikes come in all shapes and sizes from fast budget road bikes, touring bikes that can carry lots of luggage or comfortable hybrid bikes. Why not get a little creative, avoid the roads completely and commute by gravel bike?

For those that wish to take part, Canyon has setup a Canyon 30 Days of Cycling Challenge Strava Club so that you can track your mileage and follow other riders progress. While the challenge is measured in miles, Canyon wants to welcome all riders and encourage everyone to set their own personal goals.

Canyon also has its Signature Urban 3-Layer Parka Jacket up for grabs, to be in for a chance of winning, Canyon asks you to share your riding experience on social media tagging @canyon #30daysofcycling and #bikeisbest.