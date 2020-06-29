Canyon road bikes: range, details, pricing and specifications

Based at a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Koblenz, Germany, Canyon is a highly popular brand and Canyon road bikes regularly feature in our buyer's guides. For example, the Ultimate CF EVO which features in our guide to the best road bikes and best lightweight bikes, the Aeroad has earned a place in the best aero road bikes, and Canyon regularly earns a place in our sister site Bike Perfect's mountain bike buying advice.

Canyon also sponsors several teams across the professional road-racing spectrum, including Movistar Team, Canyon-SRAM, Alpecin Fenix as well as having a presence in cyclo-cross and mountain bike disciplines.

Read on for a roundup of the bikes, or head to the bottom for an explanation of the range.

Canyon road bikes

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Canyon Aeroad

In terms of aesthetics, performance and price, the Canyon Aeroad hits all the right markers

RRP: Starting at US$2999 / £2499 / AU$3949 | Brakes: Disc/rim | Frame: Carbon | Type: Aero | Sizes: 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), 2XS, XS, S, M (Women) | Weight: 7.5kg (Aeroad CF SLX Disc 8.0)

Weight

Aesthetics

Price

Aggressive geometry

With a name such as Aeroad there’s no mistaking that this bike was designed to be one of the best aero road bikes available.

There are a host of models available from rim and disc to men- and women-specific options, the Aeroad has something for everybody, regardless of budget.

To make its products more accessible to a broader spectrum of riders, Canyon offers an impressive selection of entry-level models that feature Shimano 105 components, a move which has done little to impact the overall performance and weight. In fact, the entry-level Aeroad CF SL 7.0 weighs just 7.6kg.

As expected, the Aeroad does get more expensive and exotic the further you move up the range, the pinnacle of which is the Aeroad CF SLX Disc 9.0 ETAP which comes tricked out in a SRAM Red eTap groupset.

Canyon Ultimate

A genuine all-rounder that is just as happy barreling along the flats as it is in the high mountains

RRP: Starting at US$2599 / £1599 / AU$2699 | Brakes: Disc/rim | Frame: Carbon | Type: Climbing, all-rounder | Sizes: 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), 3XS, 2XS, XS, S, M (Women) | Weight: 7.70kg (Ultimate CF SL Disc 7.0)

Fast

Stiff

Light

Abrasive ride quality at times

The Canyon Ultimate is the firm’s staple offering, featuring a lightweight, stiff chassis coupled with semi-aero geometry.

It’s fast — even in a straight line – but it’s in mountainous topography where it truly comes into its own. It doesn’t matter in which direction the gradient is pointed, the Ultimate has a knack for eating up the miles, thanks to its ultra-responsive frame and option of disc-brakes.

It’s not too shabby on the flats either but for it to gain an aerodynamic edge it will need to be specced with wind-cheating, deep-section wheels (available as standard fitment on all Aero models).

The Ultimate range features a broad selection of disc and rim options as well as women-specific bikes at varying price points and spec levels.

The flagship model is the Ultimate CF Evo 10.0 SL, a bike that is specced with SRAM Red eTap AXS, THM rim brakes and a Schmolke seapost to keep the weight down to an incredibly feathery 5.67kg.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon Endurace

The perfect bike for those who enjoy a meld of performance, speed and comfort

RRP: Starting at US$1699 / £1349 / AU$2199 | Brakes: Disc/rim | Frame: Carbon/aluminium | Type: Endurance | Sizes: 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), XS, S, M, L (Women) | Weight: 8.5kg (Endurace CF SL Disc 7.0)

Price

Variety

Comfort

Bland design

External cabling on lower-specced models

The Canyon Endurace favours comfort over performance. To ensure the ride quality remains forgiving on a variety of surfaces, Canyon has engineered the higher-specced Endurace bikes with a VCLS 2.0 seat post. An interesting looking device, this seat post features a split design that helps absorb imperfections and vibrations with aplomb.

Apart from the carbon models, the Endurace line-up also benefits from a selection of light-weight aluminium options that can be specified in disc- or rim-brake configuration.

Pricing varies significantly across the board but caters for all budgets — the entry-level Canyon Endurace WMN AL 6.0 model costs just £949, weighs 8.70kg and comes tricked out with Shimano Tiagra components and big-volume 28mm tyres.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon Endurace:ON

Canyon's entry into the electric road bike game

RRP: Starting at US$N/A / £2799 / AU$N/A | Brakes: Disc | Frame: Aluminium | Type: Endurance e-bike | Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Weight: 15.18kg (Endurace:ON 7.0)

Disc brakes

Price

1x gearing only

Lack of choice

With the popularity of e-bikes booming, Canyon didn't take long to throw its hat into the ring with the Endurace:ON electric road bike.

Built around an aluminium frame, carbon fork and a Fazua Evation 1.0 motor, the Endurace:ON weighs a respectable 15.2kg, and offers 250 watts of motorised assistance to your ride.

The Shimano groupset mixes GRX gravel componentry with a SLX mountain bike 11-42 cassette which offers a wide spread of gears out back. This is then paired with a 1x crankset with a 48T chainring. Alexrims provide the bombproof aluminium disc brake wheels, which are wrapped in Schwalbe's E-One Evo tyres, and Canyon supplies the finishing kit by virtue of its H17 aluminium bar, V15 stem and SP41 carbon fibre seatpost.

Canyon Speedmax Time Trial

A PR-setting time-trial machine built to bend time

RRP: Starting at US$2599 / £2099 / AU$3349 | Brakes: Rim | Frame: Carbon | Type: Time trial | Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL (Men), XS, S, M (Women) | Weight: 8.60kg (Speedmax CF 8.0)

Speed

Aesthetics

Price

Integration on CF models

No disc models

Canyon’s Speedmax is available in two specification guises, namely the CF and CF SLX.

Speedmax CF models are naturally the more affordable of the two but still feature an impressive array of standard components, although lacking a little in terms of integration, with standard brakes added front and rear. It does, however, cater more for the beginner-to-intermediate rider who prefers a less aggressive position — that said certain parameters are adjustable.

Taking things up a notch is the Speedmax CF SLX which starts at £5399 and tops out at £9199 for the Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 LTD. Packed with better integration, more bling and smarter wind-cheating hacks than the regular CF, the CF SLX is a frighteningly fast machine no matter the course.

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Designed to deliver a balance between speed and comfort on a mix of surfaces, the Canyon Grail is a fast, fun gravel bike

RRP: Starting at US$1999 / £1399 / AU$2349 | Brakes: Disc | Frame: Carbon, aluminium | Type: Gravel | Sizes: 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), 2XS, XS, S, M (Women) | Weight: 9.40kg (Grail AL 7.0)

Versatility

Spec level

Capability

Grail cockpit aesthetics and adjustability

The Canyon Grail was launched to mixed opinion in early 2018 thanks to its controversial double-decker hover bar. Despite its outlandish appearance, this unique handlebar arrangement was designed to improve compliance and control without the added bulk of something like a Future Shock or suspension fork.

Canyon has also specced the Grail with the same VCLS seat post as the Endurace to dial-in more comfort at the rear and balance across the chassis. The hover bar is only available on CF and CF SLX models, while AL versions get a standard bar/stem.

Spec levels differ vastly from bike to bike, a selection of single and double chainring drivetrain layouts are available across both the CF (SLX) and AL line-ups. However, if it’s a lighter, more performance-oriented bike that you’re after, the Canyon Inflite cyclo-cross bike is also worth a look.

All can be versatile machines, with the addition of mudguards and tyre clearances vast outperforming what you'll find on road bikes. With geometry that matches the Endurace, the Grail could make a great one-bike-fits-all approach.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon Inflite

The bike you'll often see at the sharp end of 'cross races

RRP: Starting at US$1699 / £1499 / AU$2499 | Brakes: Disc | Frame: Carbon, aluminium | Type: Cyclo-cross | Sizes: 3XS, 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Unisex) | Weight: 7.8kg (Inflite CF SLX 9 Team)

Kinked top tube makes for easy shouldering

Aesthetic is divisive

There's no hiding the pedigree of the Canyon Inflite cyclo-cross bike. By sponsoring Alpecin Fenix, Canyon has put its bikes under the best 'cross racers in recent history including Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Mathieu van der Poel, and the Inflite duly delivered two world championships jerseys back to Canyon HQ.

The Inflite is available in three frame levels - CF SLX, CF SL, and AL, and spec ranges from SRAM's budget-friendly Apex 1x groupset to the same brand's Force eTap wireless groupset. Curiously, there is no GRX option to speak of, with Canyon choosing Shimano's Ultegra road componentry with the Ultegra RX clutched rear mech.

Canyon road bikes explained

Canyon is relatively new to the cycling scene but has quickly grown into a major player as a result of its direct-to-consumer online sales strategy. It all started in 1985 when two brothers, Roman and Franc Arnold founded Radsport Arnold, a company that provided cyclists in and around Germany with high-end bike components. However, it wasn’t until 2001 that they took the leap and began manufacturing their own bicycles, formally establishing Canyon Bicycles in 2002.

Canyon's direct-to-consumer approach removes the distributor and bike shop from the sales process - and thus, the profit markup associated - enabling the brand to keep prices at an extremely competitive rate. The negative to this is that riders are generally unable to test ride a bike prior to purchase, instead relying on geometry charts and customer service advice. However, with a growing number of demo days, Canyon is addressing this issue. The other downside to this approach is a generally lengthened process of repair, due to local bike shops being unlikely to stock Canyon service parts.

Canyon alpha-numeric coding made easy

As a German brand, Canyon is naturally very particular when it comes to the naming philosophy of its bicycle portfolio. Using an alpha-numeric coding system, Canyon’s bikes are named according to their frame material and component level.

AL — Aluminium

CF — Carbon Fibre

CF SL — Carbon Fibre Super Light

CF SLX — Carbon Fibre Super Light Extreme

CF EVO — Carbon Fibre Evo (ultra-lightweight)

Disc/Aero — Brake type/bike function

WMN — Women-specific

7.0, 8.0, 9.0, 10.0 — Component level, with 10 being the best

AF, Team, LTD — Paint theme

In other words, the Canyon Aeroad WMN CF SL Disc 8.0 AF, can be deciphered as a women-specific model, featuring a carbon-fibre super light-frame, disc brakes with mid-level components in the Alpecin Fenix paint scheme.