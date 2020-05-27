British Cycling extends race suspension until September 1

British Cycling, in agreement with Scottish Cycling and Welsh Cycling, have announced Wednesday that all international and national events, including national championships, will remain under suspension until September 1.

The national sport governing body also proposed that international and national, regional and non-competitive events, along with club and group activities move to a rolling suspension.

"We will review this on a fortnightly basis and we will give six weeks’ public notice of any extension or curtailment of the suspension," read a press statement from British Cycling.

"This means that the original dates for a number of national series and championship events across multiple disciplines are no longer feasible but we will endeavour to rearrange these events later in the calendar year if possible.

"It is possible that the racing format in some of the disciplines, for example outdoor individual events, may return sooner than others if appropriate measures can be put in place to manage the risk in line with Government guidance and any guidance that we put in place.

"In all cases we will carefully consider the options available including reasonable measures that can be introduced to manage the safety of the events to manage the safety of participants, volunteers and the general public."

The sporting world has been halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, some nations are beginning to ease public health restrictions. British Cycling initially suspended events until April 30, and that was extended until June 30. It has now decided to extend that date to September 1 until further notice from devolved governments, which it says may dictate that adjustments to any propose race dates are required.

Major events that were on the UCI International Road Calendar such as Prudential Ride London's men's and women's races, Tour of Britain and the Women's Tour have been cancelled, and Tour of Yorkshire men's and women's have already been postponed. The national championships weekend was tentatively set for August 23, by the UCI, however, that date will now change.

Regional racing and non-competitive events, such as sportifs, will be suspended until August 1, a month sooner than international and national events, because there are expected to be shorter travel distances, fewer event personnel involved and because they will likely attract lower spectator numbers.

"We will adopt a risk management approach which means that some disciplines or events can return ahead of others if the format allows the safety of all to be managed appropriately," read the press statement.

For club and group activities, British Cycling will extend suspension until July 4. It will begin reintroducing events at shorter notice, and with more flexibility, guidance and risk management in compliance with government guidelines.