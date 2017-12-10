Bold blocks of colour define 2018 WorldTour team kits
10 teams have revealed next year's designs
Long gone are the days of Johan Museeuw's colourful montage of tiles on his Mapei shorts, Mario Cipollini's zebra striped Domina Vacanze kit, or Bernard Hinault's tastefully modern Mondrian-inspired La Vie Clair jersey. The 2018 WorldTour peloton will be more like Molteni than Banesto, if the first 10 designs are any indication, with many teams favouring bold blocks of colour over eye-popping patterns.
While EF Education First-Drapac brings neon pink, a colour not seen in the WorldTour since the demise of the Lampre squad, and Movistar lightens up its blue to a hue uncomfortably close to Astana's, Quick-Step Floors deepened its blue to dark navy.
Team Sky moved from black to white, putting a vertical blue stripe down the center and riders' names prominently across the upper back.
Bora-Hansgrohe also went lighter, putting a triangular aquamarine fade on a white background below its black upper chest panel. Dimension Data swapped their black upper chest for white, moving their sponsor's green colour to the lower part of the jersey.
While Lotto-Soudal added some lively spheres on the lower back, its jersey largely retains the same theme, albeit with more white on the lower half.
AG2R La Mondiale finally shook up its angular design which has been virtually unchanged since 2011, losing the brown and blue diamonds in favour of solid horizontal panels.
Finally, Katusha-Alpecin replaced the white upper half of the jersey with a light blue while keeping the rest of the mostly red kit with the large K on the back.
There are still eight WorldTour teams with kits to unveil, so there's still time for some pizzazz. FDJ's new sponsor Groupama has a promising green and orange logo that, mixed with FDJ's red, white and blue could provide an interesting artistic direction.
Click through the gallery above to see what the first 10 teams will look like in 2018.
