Quick-Step Floors roll out 2018 team kit

Image 1 of 7 The 2018 Quick-Step Floors team kit (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 2 of 7 Niki Terpstra and Bob Jungels model the 2018 Quick-Step Floors team kit (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 3 of 7 The 2018 Quick-Step Floors team kit (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 4 of 7 The 2018 Quick-Step Floors team kit (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 5 of 7 The 2018 Quick-Step Floors team kit (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 6 of 7 The 2018 Quick-Step Floors team kit (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 7 of 7 Niki Terpstra and Bob Jungels model the 2018 Quick-Step Floors team kit (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers)

Quick-Step Floors revealed their 2018 team kit, following the trend set earlier by Team Sky and AG2R La Mondiale of bold horizontal panels.

The team's Vermarc jerseys are a darker blue than 2017, with Quick-Step featured prominently in a white chest and back stripe, and the team's secondary sponsor Lidl on the arms with a splash of gold.

While Team Sky placed riders' names prominently on the upper back, Quick-Step Floors subtly place the names on the pocket of the jersey.

The team call themselves "the Wolfpack," and Luxembourg Bob Jungels was pleased to see the name incorporated into the design.

"It's a really beautiful jersey, elegant and a bit more vintage than in the last years," Jungels said. "I love it! I also like how 'The Wolfpack' has become a visual thing now and is part of the jersey. It's already a sign, a symbol of our team, it's unity and I think that it represents the squad really well. I'm super excited about the new kit and I can't wait to show it in my first race of next year."

The team continued their work with Vermarc Sport, who have long been the clothing supplier for the squad, and general manager Patrick Lefevere described how the design for next year's kit was decided upon.

"Wearing blue is how we are recognized in the bunch, just as we want it to be. We are an aggressive team, a winning team, and we don't want to hide in the bunch," Lefevere said. "Vermarc Sport has been part of the team since its inception. It is a story of mutual benefits in which we help them in developing and optimizing their products through continued feedback and they help us going faster on the roads. And with the team's success Vermarc Sport has of course enjoyed great exposure worldwide along with our other sponsors."