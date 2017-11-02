Dimension Data reveals 2018 team kit
African squad sticks with white and green theme
The Dimension Data team revealed the design of its WorldTour team's kit for the 2018 season on Thursday. The African squad stayed with the white, green and black colour scheme, but flipped the order, putting the white panel at the shoulders for next year.
Star sprinter Mark Cavendish modeled the jersey, which gracefully transitions the triangular white chest panel into a green mid-section, with black side panels for added accent. The back of the jersey mirrors the front, with the five-finger Qhubeka charity logo in the centre.
Cavendish, compatriot Stephen Cummings and Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen will continue to headline the team, with Louis Meintjes returning to the organisation from UAE Team Emirates.
Other new recruits include Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), Scott Davies (Team Wiggins), Julien Vermote (Quick-Step Floors) and Nicholas Dlamini from the team's Continental arm.
