Change of colours for Movistar in 2018

Image 1 of 5 Movistar's new kit for 2018 (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 5 The navy is replaced by a brighter shade of blue (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 3 of 5 The bottom of the jersey fades into the black shorts (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 4 of 5 The 2018 Movistar jersey (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 5 of 5 The Movistar team in the Vuelta Riojas podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The Movistar team will change its colours in 2018, switching from from a dark navy jersey to a lighter, brighter blue.

The new kit, still made by Scottish manufacturer Endura, was unveiled at a media gathering at the headquarters of Telefonica, parent company of the Movistar phone network, where the creation of a new women's team was also announced. Both the men's and women's squads will wear the same kit.

The change of colour follows a re-brand from Movistar towards the end of last year and it's the first significant change in design since the company joined Eusebio Unzué's team as title sponsor in 2011.

The navy blue jersey and shorts had always been adorned with a lime green 'M' logo, but the new design sees a much brighter blue accompanied by a white logo. The new shorts are an even darker shade of blue than before, almost black, and again feature the logos of Movistar and other secondary sponsors in white.

"The shorts conserve the dark shade of previous years and serves to contrast with the striking blue of the new jersey, in accordance with the updated Movistar logo," read a statement from the team.

"Another of the reasons behind the change of colour was to improve visibility of cyclists, both professional and recreational, who wear the brand on the road, as part of the #RodamosJuntos [we ride together] campaign put in place during the Vuelta a España."

