Team Sky and Castelli unveil 2018 jersey

Team Sky and Castelli have unveiled the new team jersey for the 2018 season.

Since the team's inception in 2010, the jerseys have been a predominantly black and blue design with kits made by Adidas and Rapha before the most recent partnership with Italian brand, Castelli.

During last year's Tour de France, the team opted for a special edition white jersey and have committed to a similar design for the entirety of next season following positive feedback from fans and riders.

Next season's jersey also sees the return of a large blue chest band, which appeared on the team's early jersey designs.

Castelli first partnered with Team Sky for the 2017 season, signing a contract with the WorldTour team for an initial three seasons. A dot-dash 'data pattern' that represents the team's victories remains on the rear of the jersey, alongside a central blue line that has been a feature of each of the team's jerseys for the past eight seasons.

Brand manager at Castelli, Steve Smith, said of the annonucement, "since we began our partnership with Team Sky they have embraced new ideas around every aspect of the team kit."

"That attitude has given us the opportunity to work with them to create something unique and different for 2018. Not only does the new kit look great, but we're confident it will be the best performing Team Sky kit yet. Castelli and Team Sky have worked closely throughout 2017 to refine, update and improve all aspects of the kit. Riders and staff have been right at the heart of the process, influencing everything from design through to the specific technical updates we have made."

Dave Brailsford, Team Sky's principal added, "Castelli have a long record of innovation within our sport, both in terms of performance and design. They put performance first and are pioneers in research and development. They put the rider at the heart of their thinking and our 2018 kit reflects that.

"Castelli lead the way when it comes to performance clothing in our sport and we are sure we will continue to see the benefits of our partnership as we look to new challenges in 2018."

In August, Castelli and Giro d'Italia organisers RCS Sport announced a four-year partnership to produce the Italian Grand Tour leaders jerseys.

