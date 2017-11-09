Lotto Soudal unveil 2018 team kit

Nikolas Maes and Puck Moonen model the 2018 Lotto Soudal team kit. (Image credit: Lotto Soudal/Facebook)

Lotto Soudal's Nikolas Maes and Puck Moonen drew modelling duties Thursday for the team's 2018 kit announcement, revealing a return to the familiar red-and-white colour scheme with a few new added flourishes.

The new Vermarc jerseys maintain the red upper half on the sleeves and shoulders, with the majority of the torso now white with multi-coloured circles over the rear pockets. Vertical stripes featuring the Belgian flag colours of red, black and yellow adorn the left sleeve and left cuff of the shorts, which are mostly black with the Lotto logo.

The 2018 roster for the men's team remains very similar to 2017, with seven riders leaving and five new riders coming aboard. New to the team for 2018 are Jens Keukeleire (Orica-Scott), Bjorg Lambrecht (neo-pro), Victor Campanaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo), Harm Vanhoucke and Lawrence Naeson (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect). Gone are Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing), Kris Boeckmans (Vital Concept), Bart De Clercq (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Rafael Valls (Movistar), Sean De Bie (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) and Louis Vervaeke (Team Sunweb).

The Lotto Soudal Ladies team added six riders for 2018, including Demi De Jong (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Anabelle Dreville (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), Valerie Demey (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill D'or), Kelly Van Den Steen (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill D'or), Marjolein Van 't Geloof and Alana Castrique. Gone from the team are Jessie Daams, Elise Delzenne, An-li Kachelhoffer,Trine Schmidt (Virtu Cycling), Kaat Van Der Meulen and Anna Kiesenhofer.

Cycling fans will get a chance to ride with team members and others on Zwift next Sunday, November 12, when André Greipel and friends take part in an online event to help raise awareness for ALS research.

Over three rides, Marcel Kittel, Marcus Burghardt, Thomas De Gendt, Tomasz Marczyński, Marcel “Sibi” Sieberg and Greipel will lead groups through Zwift's new Mayan Jungle. Join in as participants raise awareness and funds for ALS Research, a cause near and dear to Greipel. The rides are free to join, but donations are encouraged.