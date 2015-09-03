Jungels signs with Etixx-Quickstep

Image 1 of 4 Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Bob Jungels (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Bob Jungels (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Bob Jungels (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Etixx-Quickstep team announced today it has signed double Luxembourg national champion Bob Jungels to a two-year contract.

Jungels has been with the same organisation since he turned professional in 2013 with RadioShack-Leopard which morphed into Trek Factory Racing the next year. Hiis major results include an overall win at the Etoile de Bessèges this season, four national time trial titles and a stage of the Tour of Luxembourg in 2013. He had two near-misses for stage wins in the Tour de France this season and was sixth overall in the Tour de Suisse.

"I am happy to ride for this team starting next season," Jungels said. "I had a good talk with Patrick Lefevere after Le Tour de France, and we came to an agreement. It's a great team, and in the bunch you can really see them riding as a unit. The image of this team is really good in the peloton."

Etixx manager Lefevere noted that Jungles is the first rider from Luxembourg ever to race with the team, saying the country "is a nation that is growing up in the cycling world".

"Bob knows what he wants and we think we can achieve good results together, and move him to the next step of his career. He impressed us in the past, but especially this year with his attacks in Le Tour de France, and his 6th place in the Tour de Suisse. His racing this year really stood out for us. We thought this guy could be an important piece of our team in the future. We're really looking forward to collaborating together, and having a great 2016 season."

The team will have Jungels focus on short stage races and the Ardennes Classics in the first year, and then aim for Grand Tours later on.

"It's nice to be a part of a group where there are a lot of young riders, like Carlos Verona, who I know very well," Jungels said. "I also know Julian Alaphilippe, who is the same age as I am. It will be a good mix of young riders and experienced guys on Etixx - Quick-Step next season. I have to say also that I like the style of this team. They are always aggressive in races, which fits my style of riding."

