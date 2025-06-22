Belgian super talent Jarno Widar crashes and abandons Giro d'Italia Next Gen

Jarno Wider (Lotto) fought to finish the stage of the Giro d'Italia Next Gen despite crashing hard

Belgian super talent Jarno Widar was in tears after losing any chance of a second win at the Giro d'Italia Next Gen but avoided any serious injury in a crash.

His Lotto team confirmed that the 19-year-old would not start Sunday's final stage around Pinerolo and instead travel home for a detailed medical check-up.

"Medical tests in the hospital showed no fractures," Lotto said.

"He did suffer abrasions and a severe swelling on his elbow and hip. As a result, he will not start in the final stage tomorrow, but will return to Belgium, where he will be fully examined.

Widar won the 2024 Giro Next Gen race, the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta and the Ronde de l'Isard in a rare show of climbing talent. He is expected to target the Tour de l'Avenir and the tough World Championships in Rwanda before turning professional with the Lotto team in 2026 when they step up to WorldTour level.

Widar started the Prato Nevoso mountain stage fourth overall and had informed the race television motorbike of a flat tyre. He seemed ready to go on the attack but then crashed hard with 33km to go, before the climb to the finish.

He lost contact with the peloton and eventually finished 26 minutes down as Australia's Luke Tuckwell (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies) defended the maglia rosa.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Italian website and magazine Bicisport reported how Wider was in tears after the stage. Wider walked away from the finish area only to sit on the grass to cry further.

Bicisport suggested that Wider had cracked psychologically but also put his emotions into context.

"He's 19, he's talented and he'll bounce back. But perhaps he'll only realise that in a few days."