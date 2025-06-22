Recommended reading

Belgian super talent Jarno Widar crashes and abandons Giro d'Italia Next Gen

By published

'Medical tests in the hospital showed no fractures' - says his Lotto team

Jarno Wider (Lotto) fought to finish the stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia Next Gen despite crashing hard
Jarno Wider (Lotto) fought to finish the stage of the Giro d'Italia Next Gen despite crashing hard (Image credit: LaPresse)

Belgian super talent Jarno Widar was in tears after losing any chance of a second win at the Giro d'Italia Next Gen but avoided any serious injury in a crash.

His Lotto team confirmed that the 19-year-old would not start Sunday's final stage around Pinerolo and instead travel home for a detailed medical check-up.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

