The new Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 'Rookies' sweep up future talents for 2025 development team

Junior world champion Lorenzo Finn leads 12-rider development team packed with young talent

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies team will be the official development team of the WorldTour squad
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk told Cyclingnews how his team plans to develop future team leaders and now the German super team have revealed their 2025 development team roster that will provide riders a clear pathway from the junior and under 23 ranks to the WorldTour team.

Called the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies, the continental level team will include 12 of the most talented riders in the Under 23 ranks, including junior world champion Lorenzo Finn of Italy, Britain's Callum Thornley and Australia's Luke Tuckwell, who both join from Trinity Racing. 

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.