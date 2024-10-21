The new Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 'Rookies' sweep up future talents for 2025 development team

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies team will be the official development team of the WorldTour squad

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk told Cyclingnews how his team plans to develop future team leaders and now the German super team have revealed their 2025 development team roster that will provide riders a clear pathway from the junior and under 23 ranks to the WorldTour team.

Called the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies, the continental level team will include 12 of the most talented riders in the Under 23 ranks, including junior world champion Lorenzo Finn of Italy, Britain's Callum Thornley and Australia's Luke Tuckwell, who both join from Trinity Racing.

Denmark's Theodor August Clemmensen, Finn, Paul Fietzke of Germany and Romet Pajur of Estonia, will step up from the Grenke-Auto Eder junior team. Also confirmed for the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies development squad are Adrien Boichis of France, Davide Donati of Italy, Lennart Jasch of Germany, Marco Martín from Spain and Sebastian Putz from Austria.

As an official development team, riders will be able to step up and race in the WorldTour team alongside Primož Roglič and Jai Hindley, with WorldTour riders also able to drop down to race for the continental team.

The arrival of Red Bull as majority team owner and title sponsor has allowed Denk to significantly invest in the team's staff and performance. John Wakefield was appointed as the newly created position of Director of Development at the team and is responsible for the team’s ‘Rookie Program’ and an expanded scouting unit. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have also signed Dan Bigham to head up a new Engineering unit.

The WorldTour team has also signed Giulio Pellizzari, Finn Fisher-Black, Jan Tratnik, Gianni Moscon, Laurence Pithie and twins Mick and Tim van Dijke for 2025. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe reportedly tried to entice Remco Evenepoel away from Soudal Quick-Step but he recently confirmed he would stay with the Belgian team.

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies team is part of what the team described as a "cutting-edge talent development programme to set the highest standards in professional cycling."

The development programme will build on the success of the Grenke-Auto Eder junior team, with an enhanced scouting unit for future signings.

"The goal is to discover and groom talent for a career in the WorldTour."

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies development team is managed by former Slovenian rider Gregor Gazvoda, with recently retired Cesare Benedetti and Pello Olaberria the sport directors.

"The leap from the U19 category straight into the WorldTour is a big one. With the new U23 team, we are creating a much smoother development process from U19 to the pro ranks," John Wakefield said.

"Just like the U19 team, the U23 squad will compete in the key races on the calendar, offering the best opportunities for growth. Next season, Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe will have the most complete and seamless talent development program in professional cycling."

"Big changes are coming,” Denk told Cyclingews in the summer.

“This is just the start. The deal (with Red Bull) was only signed in May. It’s a step-by-step process, as always with my teams. I’ve been doing this for 24 years and have always improved year after year, while other teams perhaps made a big splash but then quickly disappeared.

“Red Bull bought control of the team with a long-term plan. Their intentions are very serious and so are those of the team.”