Lotto downsize for 2025: smaller roster, no Giro d'Italia but fight for WorldTour continues

'We are managing to survive on a budget closer to 15 million than 20 million' - says team manager Stéphane Heulot

The Lotto team will downsize for 2025, with team manager Stéphane Heulot admitting that the Belgian ProTeam will not ride the Giro d'Italia next season and will have a reduced 25-rider roster. Furthermore, the team will not attempt to find a replacement for Maxim Van Gils, after he recently terminated his contract and moved to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.   

After losing Van Gils, Victor Campenaerts and Florian Vermeersch to wealthier WorldTour rivals, Lotto will instead count on the talent of young team leaders Arnaud De Lie, Lennert Van Eetvelt and Alec Segaert. 

