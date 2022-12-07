B&B Hotels team in total collapse

The B&B Hotels team will not continue in 2023

The B&B Hotels team has collapsed, leaving riders and staff without jobs for 2023.

Expected new team leader Mark Cavendish, other riders signed for the new season and 20 riders under contract will now have to scramble to find new teams or face retirement.

Team manager Jerome Pineau finally admitted he will be unable to run a team due to a lack of sponsorship on Wednesday morning during a two-hour conference call.

“We did our best to save our club but unfortunately we didn't succeed,” he wrote in a message sent to the team’s whatsapp group late on Tuesday night.

It emerged overnight that the planned women’s team will also not happen, leaving Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Australian sprinter Chloe Hosking and Australian champion Anna Kiesenhofer without a team for 2023.

Pineau had hoped to at least create a men’s Continental team after failing to find sponsors to fund Cavendish’s shot at breaking the Tour de France stage win record.

However Continental status would rule out a wild card invitation to the Tour de France and so sponsors were apparently no longer interested. The French Federation was also unlikely to grant the team licence for 2023, leaving Pineau with nowhere to go.

According to French newspaper Le Telegramme, and confirmed by a rider agent to Cyclingnews, Pineau confirmed the news of the demise of the team during a conference call early on Wednesday morning.

“We tell you that Seb and I did our best to save our club but unfortunately we didn't succeed,” Pineau wrote in a message on Tuesday , referring to his brother Sebastien, who is also involved in the team management.

“We are not giving up but there will be no miracles. We are currently desperately seeking to save what is salvageable and to find fallback solutions for each of you.”

More to follow.