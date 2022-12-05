Sinkeldam snapped up by Alpecin-Deceuninck after B&B Hotels collapse

Alpecin-Deceuninck have completed the signing of Ramon Sinkeldam, snapping up the Dutch lead-out man after the apparent collapse of the B&B Hotels project.

Sinkeldam, who has spent the past five years at Groupama-FDJ, was among the riders expected to join an expanded B&B Hotels team for 2023, along with Mark Cavendish.

However, with the boss of the French team, Jérôme Pineau scrambling for sponsors in a search that now appears fruitless and potentially fatal, riders are looking to secure their futures elsewhere.

Sinkeldam's signing was announced on Monday, three days after reports in the French press indicated Pineau's project was dead and buried, but the move had been in the works before that, with Sinkeldam already joining the team's pre-season training camp in Spain starting on Monday.

"It might sound a little cliché, but it's just the truth: I am insanely happy about this opportunity," Sinkeldam said in a statement from Alpecin-Deceuninck.

"All the pieces are falling into place. I am super motivated to be part of the Alpecin-Deceuninck sprint train and to share my experience with the other guys."

33-year-old Sinkeldam turned professional in 2012 with the team now known as DSM, and spent six years there before moving to Groupama-FDJ. He established himself as a key part of the lead-out for Arnaud Démare, with 2022 and in particular the Giro d'Italia arguably his strongest showing to date in the role.

Sinkeldam had been one of several riders heavily linked with the B&B Hotels team since the summer, where he could have slotted into a Cavendish lead-out train ahead of last man Max Richeze, or linked up with fellow Dutchman Cees Bol. However, none of those signings now appear possible, as even the riders already under contract at B&B Hotels face a scramble to find a ride elsewhere for 2023.

At Alpecin-Deceuninck, Sinkeldam will join forces with Jasper Philipsen, who won two stages at this year's Tour de France. The Belgian's lead-out has looked a little light in the long-term absence of Jonas Rickaert, who underwent surgery on an artery in the summer. Alexander Krieger has played an important role this season, with Kristian Sbaragli contributing and Mathieu van der Poel also chipping in.

Alpecin-Deceuninck have one sprinting focal point after the departure of Tim Merlier to Soudal-QuickStep, but they have also signed the up-and-coming Kaden Groves from BikeExchange-Jayco and have Jakub Mareckzo as another option.

Sinkeldam is Alpecin-Deceuninck's seventh signing for 2023, following major moves for Soren Kragh Andersen (from Team DSM), and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), plus Groves, Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development), Robbe Ghys (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Jensen Plowright (neo-pro).

Groupama-FDJ lose a key part of a successful sprint train that has been pared back and rejuvenated, with Jacopo Guarnieri (to Lotto-Dstny) and Tobias Ludvigsson (to Q36.5) also leaving Démare.