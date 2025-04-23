'My team is in mortal danger' – Arkéa-B&B Hotels team boss honest about fight for the future of French squad

Brittany-based team searching for €25 million sponsor to keep men's and women's teams alive

Kevin Vauquelin celebrates his victory at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arkéa-B&B Hotels team manager Emmanuel Hubert has admitted that the French WorldTour team is in 'mortal danger' as he desperately searches for new sponsors or hopes his current backers will somehow help him survive beyond the 2025 season. 

Hubert created the Brittany-based team in 2005 and secured a place in the WorldTour in 2023, but has struggled to score ranking points and faces relegation to ProTeam level, or could close completely. 

