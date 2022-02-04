Team Profile
B&B Hotels p/b KTM
- Frederik Backaert
- Bert De Backer
- Nicola Bagioli
- Cyril Barthe
- Alan Boileau
- Franck Bonnamour
- Maxime Cam
- Maxime Chevalier
- Florian Dauphin
- Jens Debusschere
- Thibaut Ferasse
- Cyril Gautier
- Jonas Van Genechten
- Jonathan Hivert
- Quentin Jauregui
- Adrien Lagrée
- Axel Laurance
- Jeremy Lecroq
- Cyril Lemoine
- Eliot Lietaer
- Julien Morice
- Luca Mozzato
- Quentin Pacher
- Kevin Reza
- Pierre Rolland
- Sebastian Schonberger
