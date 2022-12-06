B&B Hotels riders reveal details of team's summer euphoria and winter demise

The B&B Hotels team could continue as a low-level ProTeam or a Continental team, with Belgian riders Eliot Lietaer and Jens Debusschere revealing that team manager Jérôme Pineau was due to make a final decision after a key meeting on Monday,

Pineau informed riders and staff on Friday that they were free to sign with a new team after failing to find a sponsor to cover the team’s expansion and expected signing of Mark Cavendish along with a bolstered lead-out train.

Ramon Sinkeldam was quickly snapped up by Alpecin-Deceuninck, while Bora-Hansgrohe signed mountain bike rider Victor Koretzky, and Luca Mozzato was linked to Trek-Segafredo and Arkéa-Samsic. Cavendish’s future is unknown, with Israel-Premier Tech a logical solution but no concrete news on the Manxman’s future.

Axel Laurance , second in the Bretagne Classic this year at 22, is said to have six different teams, including Ineos Grenadiers, vying for his signature. Franck Bonnamour, who won the Polynormande one-day race – one of B&B Hotels-KTM’s five victories in 2022 – is also said to have a squad lined up.

However, the rumour mill is notably less noisy regarding riders as well-known as 2011 Tour de France stage winner at Alpe d'Huez, Pierre Rolland, while another veteran French rider, all-rounder Jonathan Hivert, is due to retire at the end of the year.

Lietaer and Debusschere have contracts for 2023 with B&B Hotels but are in limbo, not knowing if the French team will survive or if they can find a new team so late in the winter. They have headed to Calpe for some warm-weather training, hoping Pineau can help them stay in the pro peloton.

"I think there's nowhere better to be. At home you fret even more," Debusschere told Nieuwsblad (opens in new tab).

"We remain professional, we cannot do more than take care of ourselves at the moment. Although these are of course very uncertain times," Lietaer added in a combined interview with the Flemish newspaper.

The two riders revealed details of the conference call on Friday when Pineau admitted he had failed to find a sponsor for his ambitious plans for 2023.

Pineau was apparently convinced that the city of Paris was ready to bankroll the team, allowing him secure a host of new signings. However, the French capital later outlined that it could not offer public funds, forcing Pineau to try to bring in commercial sponsors.

"In October we met in Paris with all the riders of the team. Newcomers like Mark Cavendish were also there," Debusschere revealed.

"At that time it was still ‘happy days’. Everything was fine," Lietaer added.

"But two days later, Paris apparently withdrew for political reasons. Pineau, undoubtedly with the best intentions, tried to find the money elsewhere, but that did not work. And the longer he waited, the worse it got for us.

"Pineau has been a rider. I thought he must have a plan B somewhere, something he kept in reserve. Apparently not. However, Pineau also knows that it is a disaster, a bloodbath, if you have to tell 24 riders in December that they are at the end of their contract."

Sceptical about Pineau's intentions

Both Belgian riders are trying to train hard and stay optimistic that Pineau can at least create some kind of ProTeam with the riders under contract for 2022, with backing from B&B Hotels. That depends on the French hotel chain and the UCI.

"Pineau still has a budget of four or five million thanks to B&B Hotels. He had an important meeting about this, to determine what they are going to do. With four or five million, a Pro-Conti team is in principle feasible," Lietaer suggested.

"We still have a contract for 2023. If the team continues at a lower level, there is no problem," Debusschere said.

"Then this episode may have caused a small hitch, but everyone will benefit from staying positive. We can put ourselves on the map and help ensure that Pineau's project also goes up a bit."

Yet Lietaer also appeared to doubt Pineau’s desire to keep the team alive.

"I have to say, judging by the zoom meeting, I didn't have the impression that he really wanted to continue. I'm quite sceptical about that, to be honest," Lietaer said.

"I know that B&B wants to be seen at the Tour first and foremost. With a men's team at a lower level, that will be very, very difficult. But Pineau is also working on a women's team, which makes the Tour realistic. For me that is a realistic option: put the men's team aside and continue with the women's team with B&B as sponsor."

The two Belgians are also working on plan B, hoping their agent can find them a ride for 2023.

"Our manager Yannick Prévost has shifted into sixth gear. I hope he can find something else somewhere. As a rider I am still super motivated. That's why Jens and I are doing this private training camp in Calpe. For many reasons, last season was the worst of my career. I want to make the best of my career for the coming season," Lietaer said.

"I hope there are still people who believe in me, as I must say that Pineau has always believed in me," Debusschere said.

"No one wants to stop this way. I also hope that Mark Cavendish, for example, finds a solution for next year. That he can at least go for that record victory in the Tour.

"I also want some clarity because it is all starting to get a bit long-winded. We won't have much choice anymore but if an opportunity arises, we will have to grab it with both hands."