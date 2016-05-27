Aviva Women's Tour: Defending champion Brennauer to lead Canyon-SRAM

Image 1 of 7 Lisa Brennauer in the green jersey with Elena Cecchini and Barbar Guarischi (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 7 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) was second on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 7 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 7 Elena Cecchini (CANYON//SRAM Racing) tests the legs of the others in the front group at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 7 A smiling Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 7 Barbara Guarischi (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Canyon-SRAM return to the Aviva Women's Tour with defending champion Lisa Brennauer leading the team. The former time trial world champion won stage 4 of last year's race and the points classification on her way to the overall victory ahead of Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5).

"I'm looking forward to coming back to the UK for the Aviva Women's Tour," Brennauer said. "It's been thrilling racing in front of big crowds and an amazing atmosphere last year. When I think back of all the fans along the course, at the finish and the award ceremonies I'm still having goose bumps. The Aviva Women's Tour quickly made her way to one of the biggest events in women's cycling."

British rider Hannah Barnes returns to the race having won the final stage of last year's race and adds an option for the sprint finishes.

"I always love coming back home to race," Barnes said. "You get a buzz being on roads you know and having friends and family there watching. I'm particularly excited about the final stage. Starting and finishing so close to home and on roads I know is special."

Tenth overall at the 2014 edition of the race, Italian national champion Elena Cecchini returns to the race along with compatriot Barbara Guarischi. Australian Tiff Cromwell and Belarussian champion Alena Amialiuski complete the six-rider team.

"We look forward to welcoming Lisa Brennauer and her team back to the Aviva Women's Tour in 2016 as a part of what is going to be a fantastic line-up for this year's race," race director Mick Bennett said. "With Lisa, Hannah Barnes and the other riders in the squad, the CANYON//SRAM team have a very strong line-up for the Aviva Women's Tour who we are sure will take the race to the other teams."

The 2016 Aviva Women's Tour gets underway with a 132km stage 1 from Southwold to Norwich on June 15 and concludes June 19 with a 133km stage from Northampton to Kettering. There is added significance to the race in 2016 with several riders pushing their claims for the Rio Olympics Games with selection to be decided in early July for the majority of countries heading to Brazil in August.

Canyon-SRAM for Aviva Women's Tour: Alena Amialiusik, Hannah Barnes, Lisa Brennauer, Elena Cecchini, Tiffany Cromwell and Barbara Guarischi.