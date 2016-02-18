2016 Aviva Women's Tour promo video

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) leads the race

The third edition of the Aviva Women's Tour is set to be its toughest yet and the race organisers have tried to capture that with their promo video.

The three-minute video, features shots from the previous editions and pits the road against the rider with the road taunting the rider asking for entertainment. It ends with the rider saying, "I didn't build you but, today, I own you. I am a champion."

The Aviva Women's Tour was inaugurated in 2014, with Marianne Vos taking the overall victory ahead of Emma Johansson. Last year saw Lisa Brennauer come up triumphant ahead of Jolien D'hoore.

The 2016 Aviva Women's Tour will begin in Southwold on Wednesday, June 15 and finishes in Kettering on Sunday, June 19. The race has more climbing than in the past two editions but will still provide opportunities for the sprinters.

