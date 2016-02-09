Cyclingnews and Procycling partner with the Aviva Women's Tour

Image 1 of 6 Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) leads the race Image 2 of 6 Aviva Women's Tour logo (Image credit: Women'sTour) Image 3 of 6 2016 Women's Tour overall map (Image credit: Women'sTour) Image 4 of 6 Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) seals the overall title at the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 6 The main field during stage 4 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 6 Lotto Soudal is presented (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Cyclingnews and Procycling magazine have agreed a long-term deal to become media partners with the Aviva Women’s Tour. Cyclingnews has been working hard to bolster its coverage of women’s cycling and this partnership with the Aviva Women’s Tour is a big step forward in that aim.

Women’s cycling has been on the rise in recent years, with an increase in races and the introduction of the Women’s WorldTour. Cyclingnews, Procycling and parent company Immediate Media will be working closely with the race organisers SweetSpot to bring readers as close to the action as possible with in-depth coverage and exclusive content.

“Partnering with the Aviva Women’s Tour will provide Cyclingnews and Procycling with huge new reach to millions of live spectators and TV coverage around the world,” said Immediate Media’s Managing Director of Sport David Maher Roberts. “Both Cyclingnews and Procycling are increasing and broadening their coverage of women’s pro races, riders and teams, and there’s no better way to do that than by becoming deeply involved with the premier women’s race in the UK for 2016 and beyond.”

The 2016 Aviva Women’s Tour will be held between June 15-19 and will see the riders face a much tough parcours than in previous editions. Lisa Brennauer won last year’s edition, beating Belgium’s Jolien D'Hoore by just six seconds. The Aviva Women's Tour is part of the first edition of the UCI Women's WorldTour series that includes the best races and best teams in women's cycling.

“This is yet another piece of exciting news for the Aviva Women’s Tour as we look forward to being a part of the new UCI Women’s WorldTour and helping to take the sport forwards,” said SweetSpot Commercial Director Alastair Grant. “We know that this partnership will help us increase the visibility of the race and the brands involved even further while fans can look forward to lots of exciting plans that we are developing together.”