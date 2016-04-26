Teams announced for 2016 Aviva Women's Tour

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) seals the overall title at the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

The Aviva Women's Tour race organisers have announced the 16 teams that will contest the 2016 edition of the race, starting June 15 with a stage from Southwold to Norwich. The team of world champion Lizzie Armitstead, Boels Dolmans, will line up at the race as will the number one ranked team Wiggle High5. The team of 2014 winner Marianne Vos, Rabo Liv, and 2015 champion Lisa Brennauer, Canyon//SRAM, have also been confirmed.

"This June's Aviva Women's Tour will have its best ever line-up of teams, headlined by the fact that we will have all of the world's top ten teams racing," said Aviva Women's Tour Race Director Mick Bennett.

The Aviva Women's Tour is the first stage race on the Women's European Tour calendar and can boast its highest quality start list yet in its third edition.

"The response we have had from teams wishing to participate has been overwhelming leading to a very hard decision making process to select the final teams for the race, but this has enabled us to select our best ever line-up. We know this combined with the tougher parcours will make for a super competitive and exciting race with the world's best racing for the Aviva Yellow Jersey."

Wiggle High5 is one of three British teams that start the race with Drops Cycling Team making their debut and a national Great Britain team getting the nod. Eleven nations in total will be represented by the 16 teams with the USA, Germany and the Netherlands joining Great Britain in fielding multiple teams.

All 16 teams will start with six riders with a provisional start list expected from race organisers next month.

Cyclingnews and Procycling magazine are the media partners of the Aviva Women's Tour in 2016 following an announcement of the partnership in February.

2016 Aviva Women's Tour teams:

• Ale Cipollini Galassia (Italy)

• Astana Women’s Team (Kazakhstan)

• Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Netherlands)

• BTC City Ljubljana (Slovenia)

• Canyon SRAM Racing (Germany)

• Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling (Germany)

• Cylance Pro Cycling (USA)

• Drops Racing Team (Great Britain)

• Great Britain national team

• Hitec Products (Norway)

• Orica AIS (Australia)

• Poitou – Charentes Futuroscope 86 (France)

• Rabo Liv Women’s Cycling Team (Netherlands)

• Team Liv Plantur (Netherlands)

• UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling (USA)

• Wiggle High5 (Great Britain)



2016 Aviva Women's Tour

Stage 1: Wednesday June 15, Southwold to Norwich, 132km

Stage 2: Thursday June 16, Atherstone to Stratford-upon-Avon, 140km

Stage 3: Friday June 17, Ashbourne to Chesterfield, 112km

Stage 4: Saturday June 18, Nottingham to Stoke-on-Trent, 119km

Stage 5: Sunday June 19, Northampton to Kettering, 133km