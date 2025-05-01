Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney to take support role at La Vuelta Femenina after 'intense and tumultuous' spring

'I’m not targeting La Vuelta, so I’m going there hoping to use my form to help others' says Polish rider as Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto announces team

Last year's Tour de France Femmes winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney will take on a support role at the upcoming Vuelta Femenina, with Neve Bradbury expected to lead Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto in Spain.

The German team announced their squad for the first Grand Tour of the season on Thursday morning, with Niewiadoma-Phinney and Bradbury lining up alongside Justyna Czapla, Chloé Dygert, Nastya Kolesava, Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka, and Maike van der Duin for the start on Sunday.

