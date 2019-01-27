Australia win UCI Track World Cup team competition

Image 1 of 5 Jacob Schmid of Australia competes against Martin Cechman of The Czech Republic in the 1/16th final of the individual sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Mathew Glaetzer (r) of Australia competes against Harrie Lavreysen of The Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Stephanie Morton of Australia celebrates winning the Women's Sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Stephanie Morton of Australia competes against Emma Hinze of Germany in the Women's Sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 A starter's pistol gets things underway at the UCI Track World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Australian track cycling team have been crowned overall 2018/19 UCI Track World Cup winners following an emphatic final World Cup round at the Hong Kong Velodrome.

Australia claimed three gold, three silver and two bronze across the three days, highlighted by dual gold to Thomas Clarke, 23, in the sprint and team sprint with teenagers James Brister, 19, and Matthew Richardson, 19, plus omnium gold to Cameron Meyer.

Overall across the six-round 2018-2019 World Cup series, Australia won 34 medals, including 13 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze.

“It is a great team effort, a mixture of committed athletes, committed staff, everyone working together, I think it is a great thing to celebrate,” said Jon Norfolk, head of Performance Pathways and People for Cycling Australia.

“Across this season we witnessed great results and performances from athletes within the Podium program and the Podium Potential Academy. It is so great to have two separate tiers of our program able to perform on this kind of stage, to be able to refine and improve," he said.

“It is also great to see both programs supporting each other as well, we have podium athletes supporting our younger athletes, and in turn, they are being inspired by racing and training with their heroes," Norfolk said. “It is a really infectious environment.”