As Isaac del Toro breathes new life into Mexican cycling, Canadian race organisers in talks to launch WorldTour-level race in Mexico

Organisers of Canada's two one-day races are in discussion to bring a WorldTour race to Mexico and are confident of UCI support

GETXO - BILBAO, SPAIN - AUGUST 03: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 80th Circuito de Getxo - Memorial Hermanos Otxoa 2025 a 172.2km one day race from Bilbao to Getxo on August 03, 2025 in Getxo - Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro of UAE Team Emirates - XRG (Image credit: Getty Images)

The organisers behind Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal are in serious discussions about launching a new top-tier cycling event in Mexico, following in the wake of huge local support for emerging Mexican star Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG).

Sébastien Arsenault, who successfully runs the prestigious Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, confirmed to Wielerflits that he's actively exploring a joint venture to establish a UCI-level race south of the border: "I'm convinced that if I were involved in setting up such an event – and I say this with all due respect and humility – I'm convinced the UCI would support me."

The 21-year-old Del Toro has made huge waves in Mexico's cycling landscape. His historic second-place finish at the 2025 Giro d'Italia, where he became the first Mexican to wear the maglia rosa and podium at a Grand Tour, was a landmark moment. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum publicly praised his achievement, calling him "a source of pride for Mexico".

Arsenault brings proven credentials to any Mexican venture. The Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, established in 2010, have become flagship one-day WorldTour events, consistently attracting cycling's biggest names – drawing Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling), amongst a host of other big names, to this year's race.

