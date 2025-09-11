Coppa Sabatini: Isaac del Toro surges from three-rider breakaway on uphill charge in Peccioli for victory

Benjamin Thomas second and Ben Granger third as UAE rider scores third victory of the week

PECCIOLI, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 11: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 73rd Gran Premio citta di Peccioli - Coppa Sabatini 2025 a 197.6km one day race from Peccioli to Peccioli on September 11, 2025 in Peccioli, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) wins sprint from lead group of three riders at Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) claimed his third victory of the week, adding the Coppa Sabatini to his palmares after winning the Giro della Toscana on Wednesday and the GP Industria & Artigianato on the weekend.

Del Toro leapt away from his two breakaway companions to the victory. Cofidis' Benjamin Thomas finished second and Ben Granger (Mg.K Vis Construzioni e Ambiente) was third.

With 36km to go, a split formed behind the breakaway, with Marc Hirschi (Tudor), Jan Christen and Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Jefferson Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost), Natnael Tasfatsion (Movistar), Paul Miquel (Kern Pharma), Davide Piganzoli (Polti-VisitMalta), Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis), Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana), Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) and Francesco Busatto (Intermarché-Wanty) chasing them at 11 seconds with 24km to go.

PECCIOLI, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 11: Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Cofidis crosses the finish line during the 73rd Gran Premio citta di Peccioli - Coppa Sabatini 2025 a 197.6km one day race from Peccioli to Peccioli on September 11, 2025 in Peccioli, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) crosses the finish line of 197.6km Coppa Sabatini 2025 in second place (Image credit: Getty Images)

