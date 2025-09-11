Coppa Sabatini: Isaac del Toro surges from three-rider breakaway on uphill charge in Peccioli for victory
Benjamin Thomas second and Ben Granger third as UAE rider scores third victory of the week
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) claimed his third victory of the week, adding the Coppa Sabatini to his palmares after winning the Giro della Toscana on Wednesday and the GP Industria & Artigianato on the weekend.
Del Toro leapt away from his two breakaway companions to the victory. Cofidis' Benjamin Thomas finished second and Ben Granger (Mg.K Vis Construzioni e Ambiente) was third.
Sunny skies graced the Coppa Sabatini peloton for the 197.6-kilometre race around Peccioli. The day's early breakaway went from the gun with Alexandre Balmer (Solution Tech-Vini Fantini), Samuele Zoccarato (Polti-VisitMalta), Valentin Retailleau (TotalEnergies), Simon Dalby (Uno-X Mobility), Edoardo Cipollini and Luca Creti (MBH Bank Ballan CSB), Edgar Cadena (Petrolike) and Granger making the move.
They gained a maximum of four minutes before the peloton closed in over the last few laps.
With 36km to go, a split formed behind the breakaway, with Marc Hirschi (Tudor), Jan Christen and Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Jefferson Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost), Natnael Tasfatsion (Movistar), Paul Miquel (Kern Pharma), Davide Piganzoli (Polti-VisitMalta), Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis), Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana), Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) and Francesco Busatto (Intermarché-Wanty) chasing them at 11 seconds with 24km to go.
As the chase group closed in, Cadena and Balmer attacked and held off the chasers until 12km to go. There was a larger peloton only 35 seconds behind, so Christen began drilling the pace to break up the lead group.
With 6.8km to go, Thomas attacked and pulled away Del Toro and Granger, and with 2.3km to go, the trio had 20 seconds over the chasers.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Heading into the final climb, Del Toro made his move while Thomas was looking the wrong way and the Frenchman couldn't react quick enough and had to watch as the Mexican celebrated his third straight victory.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 18 LIVE - Filippo Ganna sets early benchmark in shortened time trial stageValladolid to Valladolid (ITT), 12.2km
-
Coppa Sabatini: Isaac del Toro surges from three-rider breakaway on uphill charge in Peccioli for victoryBenjamin Thomas second and Ben Granger third as UAE rider scores third victory of the week
-
'I think all the riders are a little scared of what could happen' - Tadej Pogačar voices concern as pro-Palestine protests spread from the Vuelta to CanadaIsrael-Premier Tech to race the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal as IPT in monogram-branded kit
-
Spanish Minister of Sport also calls for withdrawal of Israel-Premier Tech from Vuelta a España, but backs continuity of raceStage into Madrid will have levels of security last seen in capital at Nato summit