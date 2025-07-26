'A very different emotion' - Sprinter Kaden Groves moves out of comfort zone at Tour de France for first breakaway victory

By published

Third win in this year's Tour for Alpecin-Deceuninck, first sprinter to clinch breakaway stage victory in race since 1996

Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Australian rider Kaden Groves cycles to the finish line to win the 20th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 184.2 km between Nantua and Pontarlier, in the Jura, eastern France, on July 26, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Kaden Groves wins stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaden Groves ticked a lot of boxes in Pontarlier on Saturday, as the Alpecin-Deceuninck fast man moved out of his usual hunting ground of bunch sprints to secure his first victory from a breakaway out of 21 wins as a professional on stage 20 of the Tour de France on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had plenty of other reasons for Saturday's win to feel special: not only riding his first Tour de France, but his triumph also allows him to join the select club of riders who have taken stages in all three Grand Tours.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

