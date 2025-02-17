'It’s not been a bad run eh?' – Geraint Thomas announces retirement at end of 2025

Geraint Thomas has announced his retirement from racing at the end of 2025

Geraint Thomas has officially announced that he will be ending his professional cycling career at the end of the 2025 season.

The Welshman made the statement in a post to Instagram on Monday morning, with his 19th year in the peloton set to be his last.

Thomas will retire as one of the UK's most successful-ever cyclists, with his 2018 Tour de France victory standing alongside wins at races including Paris-Nice, the Tour de Suisse, and Critérium du Dauphiné on his road palmarès. On the track, he struck gold for his country as part of the team pursuit-winning Great Britain squad in both 2008 and 2012.

Thomas is set to end his career on home roads at the Tour of Britain in September, while he also aims to take on one final Tour de France – in what would be his 14th career appearance – in July.

"Thought it was time we made it official. Yes, this will be my last year in the peloton," Thomas wrote in a post on Instagram. "It's not been a bad run eh?

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine being a pro for 19 years. There'll be lots of time to reflect but, before then, I've got some big races to prep for."

Thomas has already kicked off his final season on the bike, racing in the southern hemisphere at the Villawood Men's Classic, the Tour Down Under, the Surf Coast Classic, and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race before taking part in the Figueira Champions Classic on Sunday.

He'll fill his early season schedule with the Volta ao Algarve, Tirreno-Adriatico, Volta a Catalunya, and Tour de Romandie, with his summer currently up in the air pending one last visit to the Tour. A possible participation at the Deutschland Tour follows, with the Tour of Britain rounding out his years on the bike in seven months.