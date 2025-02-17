'It’s not been a bad run eh?' – Geraint Thomas announces retirement at end of 2025

Welshman is set to draw the curtain on a storied and successful 19-year career at the Tour of Britain

RIMINI ITALY JUNE 29 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers crosses the finish line during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 1 a 206km stage from Firenze to Rimini UCIWT on June 29 2024 in Rimini Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Geraint Thomas has announced his retirement from racing at the end of 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas has officially announced that he will be ending his professional cycling career at the end of the 2025 season.

The Welshman made the statement in a post to Instagram on Monday morning, with his 19th year in the peloton set to be his last.

